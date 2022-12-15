In celebration of the first day of Hanukkah, the Rutland Jewish Center will host a Family Hanukkah Party on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. for all members of the community.
The event will feature a catered dinner, latkes and games for kids and adults including “Toss the Latke” — a play on cornhole — and dreidel.
“(Hanukkah) is a happy holiday. Many Jewish holidays are not happy ones. This one is all fun. And we hope that everybody in the community, Jewish or not, would want to come and celebrate with us,” said Martha Molnar, a member of the RJC Events Committee. “The Rutland Jewish Center always was part of the community ever since its inception 111 years ago. And we are happy to share the celebrations (and) services.”
The event will feature live klezmer music played by an interfaith band based at RJC. According to Molnar, klezmer is a lively music genre that originated from Eastern European Jewish peoples in the 19th and early 20th century.
Though the event is free of charge, the center will take monetary donations for Turning Point Recovery Center of Rutland and for the RJC Youth Group — a program the center is hopeful to start in the near future.
Rabbi Ellie Shemtov said the youth group has been a project the center has worked on for a while and they are also hoping to get more families and children connected to one another through RJC going forward.
“We don’t have a lot of teens, so we’re looking more at Rutland County. We know they’re out there. And I know a lot of folks who, even if they don’t want to join the synagogue, they may be interested in having their kids meet other Jewish kids in Vermont. So raising funds may actually be used to hire somebody to be a youth group leader,” Shemtov said.
In addition to the Family Hanukkah Party, the center will also host a Chinese Christmas Dinner and Movie Night event catered by East Asian Cuisine, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 25. Community members are asked to RSVP to the event by Dec. 21, and there is an admission fee of $36 for adults and children older than 12.
Molnar and her husband, Ken, brought this tradition to the center when they moved to Rutland in 2008, and the center has hosted it ever since.
“Christmas Day, those of us who are Jewish kind of feel alone and left out,” Molnar said. “There’s not much to do on Christmas Day, everything is closed. And nobody’s having parties and there are no cultural events happening. So there’s a tradition in big cities that, if you’re Jewish, you go to a movie because movies are open, and you go to Chinatown for a Chinese dinner because (they) also don’t celebrate Christmas.”
The Family Hanukkah Party will include the traditional candle-lighting ceremony and blessing recital.
“I think it’s important for us to celebrate the holidays of the Jewish religion, but I also think it’s important that we do it in a way that’s inclusive, that brings people into the synagogue and gives a chance for people to enjoy the holiday who may or may not be Jewish,” RJC Events Committee Chair Judy Stern said.
