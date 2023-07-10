KILLINGTON — The town still was reeling from part of Route 4 being taken out by a mudslide on Friday when more rains fell overnight on Sunday and into Monday.
Police Chief Whit Montgomery said Monday that he was in a meeting that morning with town officials and local contractors planning on what to do now and what comes next. Another meeting is being held Tuesday, he said.
Killington Police announced on Friday that Route 4 near Mission Farm Road was closed due to a mudslide.
“Obviously it’s an ongoing, evolving situation because it’s still raining,” said Montgomery. “Water levels continue to rise in the surrounding rivers and brooks. Water is starting to crest over Route 4 again and down by Mission Farm Road. Where the initial mudslide was on Friday, (Casella Construction) is still there working on that, so Route 4 is still closed in that area.”
Mission Farm Road had been open when Montgomery spoke to the Herald, but at 1 p.m. Killington Police announced via its Facebook page that it was closed because water going over it. The post said East Mountain Road and Bear Mountain Road were also closed.
“Please stay home,” reads the post. “Due to many road closures outside of Killington, those traveling will need to take Rt 4 west to Rt 7, to Burlington area to locate interstates.”
According to Montgomery, Peace Mountain Road was closed from Roundabout Road to Route 4 because of washouts.
“We’re asking local traffic to stay off it, as well,” he said.
A condominium development off Bear Mountain Road was evacuated. Montgomery said there were about 42 vehicles there before the evacuation.
The Killington Fire and Rescue building at 800 Killington Road has room for people in need of shelter, Montgomery said, and to call Killington Police at 802-422-3200 if you need help getting there.
He said the Killington Search and Rescue team has been activated. It was sent to check on an elderly man on oxygen, without power, Friday night, but the man was fine. They needed to use tracked all-terrain vehicles to reach some areas.
So far there have been no reports of individuals injured or stranded, he said, but police and other officials are going door to door in some areas to make sure people are alright.
Montgomery said that according to some conversations he’s heard, the damage to Route 4 done Friday was estimated to cost in the range of about $1.4 million.
Casella Construction has helped direct traffic with personnel and light board signs, he said. Local businesses have been generous in donating food and drinks.
As of Monday morning, Rutland City hadn’t seen much in the way of flooding; however, there were reports of road closures later in the afternoon.
Mayor Michael Doenges said city officials were monitoring the situation, but as of mid-morning there were no problems in Rutland.
“We’re pre-flood stages at the moment,” he said. “The thing to remember is it’s not just about the storm in Rutland — the waters can rise from rains in other places.”
As of 8:45 a.m., Doenges said, Otter Creek stood at 7 feet 3 three inches in the city.
“That’s pretty high,” he said. “When it gets to 8, we’re in early flood stages. When it’s at 9, then we’re in trouble.”
Crews from the Department of Public Works were patrolling Monday morning, checking storm drains and catch basins.
“They’re doing a great job of keeping everything cleared out right now,” he said.
A few minutes past 10 a.m., Doenges posted on social media that the city would open its emergency operations center. It has also asked the Red Cross to establish an emergency shelter at Rutland High School on Stratton Road.
Power outages should be reported to Green Mountain Power at 888-835-4672, he said.
“In case you encounter road blockages due to fallen trees, branches, or floodwaters impeding your passage, or if you require evacuation from the flood-affected areas, please get in touch with the emergency operation center at 802-770-5351,” stated Doenges. For other problems, he said to report them on the city’s website or use the Report-A-Concern app.
Pearl Street from Vernon Street to North Street was closed in the early afternoon, according to scanner reports.
Fair Haven hadn’t reported any significant problems as of late Monday morning, according to Town Manager Joe Gunter.
In Clarendon, Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said South Creek Road, Walker Mountain Road were closed, and while Alfrecia Road hadn’t flooded just yet, he expected it would. There hadn’t yet been any need for rescues or evacuations, nor had there been any serious damage done to infrastructure, though Middle Road Bridge is being watched.
“There aren’t many other issues (besides) a lot of crop land getting flooded right now,” he said.
Nothing major had happened in Castleton, either, and the town was ready and willing to lend aid to others, said Town Manager Mike Jones.
“(There’s been) really minimal impact to town infrastructure, but we’re waiting to hear from the community if there’s any damage done to private property so I can report that to Rutland Regional Planning Commission,” he said. “We kind of took a proactive approach to this and got out there last night to monitor roads — police, fire, DPW, myself. We were all out checking roads, moving branches and handling calls. We had some power outages and some power lines down that Green Mountain Power had to contend with.”
Farther afield, towns along routes 100 and 103 experience significant flood damage, including Andover, Cavendish, Chester, Londonderry, Ludlow and Mount Holly. Many roads have washed out or been flooded, resulting in multiple road closures. Among the roads affected are Route 100A in Plymouth, Route 131 from Cavendish to Weathersfield, Route 100 in Londonderry, and routes 103 and 100 in Ludlow.
For more information on what to do in a flood, people can visit HealthVermont.gov/Flood.
New England 511 has information on road closures in the region.
For information on where to get shelter, food, and other social services people can dial 211 from anywhere in Vermont, visit Vermont211.org, or text your ZIP code to 898211. Texting works between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
If you’re in danger, call 911.
Gordon Dritschilo, Sophia Buckley-Clement and the Vermont Journal contributed to this report.