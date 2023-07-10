KILLINGTON — The town still was reeling from part of Route 4 being taken out by a mudslide on Friday when more rains fell overnight on Sunday and into Monday.

Police Chief Whit Montgomery said Monday that he was in a meeting that morning with town officials and local contractors planning on what to do now and what comes next. Another meeting is being held Tuesday, he said.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

