A local man is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday after police said he sexually assaulted a juvenile over the course of several years.
Ryan Morris, 26, of Rutland, was cited by police on Friday for sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
According to police, the juvenile reported the alleged abuse to police on Aug. 17.
The case was assigned for investigation to the Rutland County Special Investigation Unit along with the Vermont Department for Children and Families.
During the investigation, Morris was asked to meet with investigators on Oct. 22 at the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland.
According to the release, Morris is not currently in state custody.
