A Rutland man is being held on $50,000 bail after being arraigned Friday on charges stemming from Thursday's fatal crash on Route 7, which caused the death of Jacqueline Burch, 26, of Pittsford.
Michael D. Reed, 27, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of grossly negligent driving resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license.
The charges were filed after a multi-vehicle crash in the area of North Main Street and Rotary Park in Rutland around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Judge David Fenster, explaining his decision for setting bail, noted the police affidavit in the case said two emergency medical technicians told police they saw Reed apparently “huffing” from an aerosol can after the crash.
Witnesses to the crash told police that Reed was speeding before the crash and driving outside his lane.
Reed was also charged with violating his probation on a charge of grand larceny from March.
Fenster ordered that Reed, if he posts bail, not drive, observe a 24-hour curfew and not possess aerosols or inhalants.
This story will be updated.
