Police arrested Shawn Laplant, 28, of Rutland, early Friday morning, and charged him with the murder of Alicia Harrington, 44, of Rutland, who was found dead in her car on Florence Road in Proctor last week.
Police said the investigation into Harrington's death continues, but that the preliminary autopsy report found that Harrington had been strangled.
Laplant was taken to Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland and was held without bail, according to a release. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at 12:30 p.m. in Rutland Criminal Court.
Police had initially classified Harrington's death as suspicious after she was found in her car at the side of Florence Road in Proctor on the morning of March 6. Harrington had been reported missing the day before, after she did not show up to pick up her child at school.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.