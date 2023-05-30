A Rutland man racked up 14 charges across two counties in the last week.
Coy Hill, 41, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of burglary, grand larceny, aggravated auto theft and unlawful mischief, as well as misdemeanor charges of giving false information to a police officer, resisting arrest, simple assault on a protected professional, auto theft, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of stolen property and unlawful mischief.
Some of the charges are in Windsor County's jurisdiction, but Hill was arraigned on them in Rutland. The charges were accompanied by a habitual offender enhancement that could see Hill sentenced to life in prison. His previous convictions include a DUI-4 in February, five burglaries in 2021 and escapes from furlough in 2012 and 2010, according to court records.
Hill was ordered held without bail and public defender Rebecca Falcone indicated he was facing revocation of probation on previous convictions.
The first set of charges stemmed from an investigation on May 23 that started with a call from a River Street resident who told Rutland City Police his fence had been moved to make room for a silver Subaru Outback that someone appeared to be trying to conceal under mattresses. Police said the car, which had some front-end damage, was registered to Paula LaFond, of Rutland, and had not yet been reported stolen.
Earlier that day, police said, there had been a report that the gate at Nolan's Auto Repair had been forced open. LaFond told police she had dropped the car off there for repairs. Damage to the gate was estimated at $1,500 and police said it appeared it was broken by a car driving through it.
Police said they collected potential evidence from the car, but that the break in the case came Friday, when a license plate taken off LaFond's car was spotted on a black Subaru Forester — itself reported stolen that morning from Wheelz Wholesale Inc. — that Hill had fled in after he was interrupted trying to break into the Bethel town garage.
Security footage from the auto dealership showed Hill knocking an air conditioner from a window to gain entrance at around 3:40 a.m. and grabbing a set of keys off one of the desks. While leaving the lot in the Subaru, police said Hill hit and damaged a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu.
A Bethel town employee told police he arrived at the town garage at 8 a.m. that morning to find the bay doors open, and an office window broken. Police said Hill tried unsuccessfully to start the dump truck before driving off in the Subraru with items taken from the garage, including cordless tools, a computer monitor and security equipment. Police said three gallons of diesel fuel also had been pumped from the garage's tank.
Police said they found the Forester outside Hill's house, where his mother and brother initially insisted he was not home, though his brother admitted Hill was in his room when their mother gave permission to search the house. Police said Hill fought when they tried to take him into custody, punching Officer Kelsey Parker in the shoulder and knocking her into a wall.
