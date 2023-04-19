WATERBURY — A 46-year-old prisoner from Rutland died Monday in his cell at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, the Department of Corrections announced on Tuesday.
According to a statement from the DOC, David Mitchell was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday morning. DOC claims that its staff and medical personnel worked to save Mitchell while they called for emergency medical services, but these efforts failed. DOC said it’s conducting internal administrative and medical reviews. It doesn’t consider Mitchell’s death to be suspicious. An official cause of death will be determined by the Vermont State Medical Examiner.
