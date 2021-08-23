BURLINGTON — A Rutland man with a lengthy criminal record pleaded not guilty on Monday in federal court to a felony charge that he conspired to distribute heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine last year.
Thomas J. Rougier Jr., 30, was named in a federal indictment in June, but remained free until he was caught in Ocala, Florida, in mid-July, records show.
The indictment maintains he conspired with Daeshawn “D” Jones, 20, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, and others in June 2020 and July 2020 to distribute illegal drugs.
Jones was initially indicted in January, but the grand jury approved a new indictment in June adding two charges of aiding and abetting by making false written statements during the purchase of firearms. Rougier also was added as a co-defendant in the drug conspiracy count.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle asked during the hearing Monday whether a pending July 2020 charge for trafficking fentanyl in Windham County was connected. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Cate said not at this point, but the investigation was continuing.
Cate did report part of the federal case in Vermont involves one of two criminal drug cases that Rougier is facing in Massachusetts.
Cate asked that Rougier be held without bail pending trial on the grounds that he is a risk to flee and was also a danger to the community.
Defense lawyer Stephanie Greenlees did not object, but reserved the right to file a motion seeking his release. She asked for 90 days to investigate the case and file pre-trial motions.
Doyle noted Rougier’s extensive criminal record, which includes a July 13, 2010, felony drug possession conviction in Rutland, also needed to be studied.
Rougier’s criminal history also includes a federal felony conviction for possession of stolen firearms in connection with the theft of about seven guns, including an AR-15 rifle, from a home in Weybridge in September 2013. The Addison County burglary victim was the stepfather to Rougier’s girlfriend at the time, and she knew the owner would not be home, records show.
Rougier traded a majority of the guns to Rutland drug dealers in exchange for controlled substances, a prosecutor stated at the time. Most of the guns were never recovered, but two stolen handguns were provided to a person who subsequently tried to sell them in Rutland to an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, records show.
The government sought almost six years in prison due to Rougier’s criminal history and the likelihood he would re-offend. Judge J. Garvan Murtha sentenced Rougier to almost four years in prison and placed him on supervised release for two years. After serving his 46-month sentence, Rougier violated his release conditions by testing positive for marijuana three times and cocaine twice, records show. When he failed to show twice for his sentencing, federal marshals had to arrest him in Rutland.
For the supervised release violations Judge Christina Reiss tacked on another four months in prison on Nov. 12, 2019, and three more months of supervised release, court records show.
Cate, in court papers, noted Rougier got out for only a few months before he was involved in criminal conduct that resulted in the new indictment.
Jones also was ordered detained in January pending trial. Then-magistrate judge John M. Conroy ruled Jones was in possession of a AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and suspected heroin when Holyoke Police and federal agents raided his home that month. Conroy noted the Holyoke raid came as Jones was released from courts in Massachusetts where he faced four separate felony charges, including a state firearm violation, records show.
There also is strong evidence linking him to Rougier, according to Cate. There are numerous electronic messages between the two men, she wrote in court papers. Also during the January raid, officers found an April 2020 paystub for Rougier when they seized the AR-15 in a Nike duffle bag, she said.
