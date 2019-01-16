A Rutland man was sentenced to a year in prison on Tuesday for mugging someone who was using a drive-up automated teller machine at Citizens Bank on Merchants Row in October 2017.
Joshua J. Lewis, 26, of Rutland, pleaded guilty in September in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of larceny from a person.
In October 2017, police said a Rutland man had called them to report the robbery. He said he had gotten $500 from the ATM and was putting it in his wallet when a man opened his passenger door, wielding a club or a knife.
The man said he was frightened so he threw the wallet, put his car in gear and pulled around to the parking lot as his attacker picked the money up off the ground.
Lewis ran away and a search with a police dog failed to find him but a witness identified him. When police found Lewis, he said he had been blackmailed into the robbery by an associate who had taken sexually explicit photos of him while he was sleeping. He said the associate spent the stolen money on crack cocaine that they then shared.
On Tuesday, Lewis was sentenced to serve one to five years. Because of the amount of time he has already spent in jail, he could be released as soon as May 20.
