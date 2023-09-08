BURLINGTON — A Rutland man with at least three armed robbery convictions was ordered held without bail Thursday on a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm — just for holding it.

Amika Blake, 25, formerly of Springfield, Massachusetts, admitted to investigators he has been distributing drugs in Rutland since March, show records in U.S. District Court in Burlington.

