BURLINGTON — A Rutland man with at least three armed robbery convictions was ordered held without bail Thursday on a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm — just for holding it.
Amika Blake, 25, formerly of Springfield, Massachusetts, admitted to investigators he has been distributing drugs in Rutland since March, show records in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle approved a detention motion filed by the prosecution claiming Blake was a risk to flee and an ongoing danger to the community. The defense did not object.
Blake also has at least three prior cases of failing to appear in state court — a reason that federal court judges use to detain defendants.
Blake, as a convicted felon, is unable to own or possess a firearm, but he entered a Rutland gun store on July 26 and was captured on video surveillance handling a 12-gauge pump action shotgun, according to the federal criminal complaint filed in court.
Rutland Police and Homeland Security Investigations, who have been looking for Blake since Aug. 2, arrested him in Ludlow on Wednesday night as he drove between Springfield and the Rutland area, officials said. He was found with small quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine, court records show.
Rutland Police Detective Tyler Billings, who is assigned to the HSI Task Force in Vermont, said in a court affidavit that Blake had gone into the gun store with a friend, Anthony Baker. The two men looked at several firearms and Baker eventually attempted to buy a Glock 10mm handgun, but it was delayed, Billings reported.
Blake, while browsing at the various guns, possessed a 12-gauge shotgun when he picked it up to examine it on July 26, Billings wrote. The written complaint includes a photograph of a man, believed to be Blake, holding the shotgun.
Billings consulted with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and confirmed Blake’s identity.
It was unclear why Rutland Police and HSI were interested in Blake apparently just for holding a firearm. There was no indication he attempted to buy it.
Detectives working on the case did not respond to messages seeking comment. City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen told the Rutland Herald he was aware of the arrest, and it was part of an ongoing investigation.
Doyle told Blake he is entitled to a probable cause hearing on Sept. 21 for the felony charge, but will lose it if a federal grand jury indicts him in the interim.
A criminal record check shows he has several felony convictions, including pleading guilty in Hamden County (Massachusetts) Superior Court to three armed robberies in 2018. He was sentenced to concurrent 3 to 3½ years in prison for two of the robberies in Springfield, Massachusetts, and placed on probation for two years for the third holdup in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, records show.
Blake, who was shot in Springfield, Massachusetts, in March 2022, violated his probation four months later and was sentenced to an additional year in prison, records show.
He was subsequently released and was charged with an assault and robbery count and was convicted in May, records show. He was placed on probation in that case and subsequently violated his release terms less than a month after he was placed on probation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Blake also faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin from April and federal prosecutors said they believe it is likely that he was in violation of his conditions of release.