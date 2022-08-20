BURLINGTON — A Rutland man, who authorities say was involved in multiple drugs sales in the area this spring, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for distributing crack cocaine.
Reinaldo “Black” Davis, 47, was arrested in Troy, New York, last week, according to the arrest warrant filed in federal court in Burlington by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Rutland City Police began an investigation in March into individuals involved in trafficking drugs, federal court records show. An informant reported Davis was selling crack cocaine at locations on both Crescent Street and Maple Street, the records note.
The informant reported personally buying drugs from Davis on multiple occasions, court records show.
A U.S. Homeland Security Investigations special agent, imbedded with the Rutland Police, stated in a court affidavit, that the informant contacted Davis to try to buy an ounce of crack cocaine for $1,750 on May 26.
Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia said the informant, who has proved reliable information, was directed by Davis to meet him at the location on Maple Street, the affidavit stated. With members of Rutland Police and Homeland Security Investigations conducting surveillance, the informant went to the residence.
During the drug sale, the informant provided the $1,750 and Davis gave back $50, the affidavit stated.
The informant returned to the police, who later field tested the drug and it was positive for crack cocaine, the affidavit said.
The federal criminal complaint by Homeland Security Investigations was filed Aug. 4, but the prosecution asked that it be hidden under seal until an arrest was made. After his arrest in New York, Davis appeared in U.S. District Court in Albany on Aug. 10 for a removal hearing.
Davis waived his right to an identity hearing on whether he is the person wanted in Vermont. He also waived both a probable cause hearing and a detention hearing, but said he may seek them in Vermont.
Magistrate Judge Daniel Stewart ordered the U.S. Marshals Service to detain him until it could deliver him back to Vermont.
Meanwhile, a federal grand jury in Burlington indicted him on Thursday for just the May 26 charge.
No arraignment date has been set in Vermont. Defense lawyer Devin McLaughlin, of Middlebury, is representing Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.