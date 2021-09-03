BURLINGTON — A Center Rutland man, who authorities believe might be responsible for up to six known armed robberies in Rutland and Addison Counties in July and August, will remain behind bars pending trial, a federal magistrate ruled on Friday afternoon.
Joey Miles Sherwood, 31, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to a felony knifepoint robbery charge at the Cumberland Farms Store on North Main Street in Wallingford on Aug. 1.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle listened to arguments during the hearing, but eventually ruled Sherwood would be a possible danger to the community if released.
Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Stephenson has said in court papers that Sherwood matches the description of the armed robber for the following holdups: Mac’s Convenience Store at 239 South Main St. in Rutland on July 5 and July 16; the Maplefields Mobil in Pittsford on Aug. 1; and the Shoreham Service Station and the Union Street Grocery in Brandon, both on Aug. 21.
Stephenson, who is assigned to a special FBI Task Force in Vermont, said Sherwood only admitted to the Wallingford convenience store robbery when questioned on Monday.
In each robbery the store clerk was threatened with a knife by a man matching Sherwood’s description, police said.
Sherwood appeared in federal court Tuesday on a criminal complaint for the Wallingford robbery. His probable cause hearing was scheduled for Friday, but that became an arraignment when a federal grand jury on Thursday indicted him.
Assistant Federal Public Defender Sarah Pols asked for 90 days to investigate the case, her client’s criminal history and his mental status.
Doyle set a Dec. 2 deadline.
Pols had argued that Sherwood could be released on conditions, including home detention.
Pols noted he is a life-long resident of Rutland County, was a 2008 graduate of Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon and has a new job at a tire store. His girlfriend of 11 years is expecting in December and he could live with her and her parents, if released, Pols said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jon Ophardt said the evidence is “compelling and strong,” including two videos inside the Wallingford store and at a nearby business.
Doyle noted Sherwood is out on release conditions in several court cases, including attempted felonious sexual assault in New Hampshire in February 2020.
Brandon Police also arrested him in March on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, eluding law enforcement and operating at excessive speed as part of a high-speed chase with police, Doyle said. There also is evidence of daily use of cocaine and some heroin use, Doyle said. The robbery was designed to get money for drugs, court records show.
