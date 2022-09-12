A Rutland man has pleaded not guilty in federal court to maintaining a so-called “drug house” out of his room at the Highlander Motel on North Main Street in Rutland in March.
Ronald Kreth, 58, is the third man charged in U.S. District Court in connection with an intensive joint investigation by Rutland City Police and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations from this spring.
The indictment maintains Kreth, as a tenant and occupant at Room 22 at the motel, allowed his residence to be used for the unlawful manufacturing, storing, distributing and using of heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl between July 2021 and March 2022.
Two Springfield, Massachusetts, men were charged in federal court, while Kreth and two others were initially arrested on state drug charges.
Now Kreth is joining Daniel “Peanut” Ruiz, 34, and Joel Ivan Caquias Aviles, 21, with criminal charges in U.S. District Court, stemming from the execution of search warrants on three rooms at the Highlander Motel.
Homeland Security reported the dealers used a juvenile as a drug runner between the three rooms — 22, 24 and 15 — at the motel when people arrived to buy drugs.
Authorities maintain that Kreth received small amounts of drugs in exchange for allowing his residence to be used by Ruiz for his drug business.
Rutland Detective Sgt. Chuck Whitehead said in March that police seized guns, cash, crack cocaine and heroin during the raid.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford agreed on Monday to release Kreth from the Marble Valley Correctional Center on Thursday with the understanding he would check into Serenity House in Wallingford for a drug treatment program.
Defense lawyer Brooks McArthur said once released from jail, his client would go directly to the drug rehab facility.
Caquias Aviles has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a 9-mm handgun. He is due for sentencing on Nov. 9 in Rutland.
Ruiz is scheduled to go on trial next month in federal court in Rutland on two drug charges. Jury selection is set for Oct. 7 with the trial starting Oct. 11 and running for up to four days.
Ruiz told investigators he had been selling both crack cocaine and heroin in Rutland for about 18 months, HSI Special Agent Joseph Dornbierer wrote in a criminal complaint filed in federal court late Thursday afternoon.
Ruiz tried to flee the scene through a bathroom window at the motel, but police quickly apprehended him.
The others charged in state court at the time were Darren Dwyer, 30, of Rutland, possession of crack/cocaine; and Evan Johnston, 26, of Rutland, for an outstanding warrant.
