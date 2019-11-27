A local 19-year-old man still has a 1½ years to serve in jail and could end up serving a total of seven years after being sentenced on Tuesday to sexually assaulting four girls between June 2015 and July 2017.
Ronald Hall Jr., 19, of Rutland, pleaded guilty in July in Rutland criminal court to three felony charges of lewd and lascivious conduct, one felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
He was sentenced to serve 4½ to 7 years in jail but has already served almost 3 years.
More charges are being dismissed as part of the plea agreement with Hall but there is at least one charge from each of four incidents during which Hall assaulted a different girl.
In June 2015, Hall tried to force a 14-year-old girl to have sexual contact with him while her hands were tied behind her back and without her consent. Between January and July 2016, Hall held a 13-year-old girl down and tried to force her into sexual contact with him. In November 2016, Hall forced himself sexually onto a 15-year-old girl. In July 2017, Hall bit a 14-year-old girl’s chest without her consent.
On Tuesday, all four of the girls offered impact statements to Judge David Fenster. Three of them were read by Rutland County Victims Rights Advocate Shea McGee and one spoke live in the courtroom.
The girl who attended the sentencing hearing spoke through tears.
“I hated myself for the longest time. … I just want him to be able to admit it instead of making it look like all of us had lied,” she said.
The victim’s impact statements made it clear that Hall did more than physical harm to the girls whom he admitted assaulting. One of the statements said Hall made her “first experience of a relationship the ultimate nightmare for a year.”
“I tried to go back to school for my senior year, but I couldn’t. People would make fun of me for what (Hall) did. He also spread rumors about me and ruined every little piece of my image. He made a lot of people think very bad things about me that weren’t true,” McGee read from the girl’s statements.
Another girl said the emotional toll it had taken was getting worse.
“I have had nightmares almost every night about what had happened. Even though he has been in jail, I still have anxiety when I hear his name. Having to re-listen to my statement, along with other recent events, put me way over the edge, anxiety- and depression-wise,” McGee read.
A third girl said that she has lost friendships with her peers and seen her relationship with her family suffer as well.
“I feel unsafe in my neighborhood, in my own house, from the offense. My trust in people as a whole has been damaged,” McGee read.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said the plea agreement that had been given to the court was a “tough resolution” to reach because of the pain caused to the girls Hall had harmed.
However, she said she was aware of the trauma Hall had suffered and concluded there were prosecutorial risks involved in taking the case to trial.
Kennedy said she believed all the girls but didn’t want to put the girls in the position of facing a jury that didn’t believe them.
The plea agreement would leave Hall a convicted felon who will be placed on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.
Attorney Mark Furlan, who represented Hall, said Hall had one parent who abandoned him and another who was in and out of jail.
“He is someone who recognizes he’s got a long way to go. I think he also understands that it’s up to him, whether or not he gets there,” Furlan said.
Hall told Fenster he wished to “apologize for any action that I have taken … and look forward to attending treatment and progressing with my life.”
“I look forward to being a better person when I get out,” he said.
Fenster questioned Hall further.
“Do you understand what you’ve done? Do you understand the pain that you caused these four people and, quite frankly, the ripple effect that it’s caused them and their families?” he said.
Hall responded, “Every day of my life.”
