BURLINGTON — The estate of a woman who fell a year ago at the Rutland Regional Medical Center and died a week later has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Vermont’s second-largest hospital.
Kristie Watrous, administrator of the estate of her mother, Susan Blood, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Burlington against Rutland Hospital Inc. doing business as RRMC.
Blood, 70, had been at the medical center for treatment on July 19, 2022. When it came time to discharge her and send her back to the Mountain View Center, a nearby rehabilitation facility on Haywood Avenue, the hospital opted to summon a taxi instead of an ambulance, the lawsuit stated.
Although the elderly patient was at risk to fall, and not supposed to bear weight on her right leg, Blood was provided a walker by the hospital, the lawsuit stated. No RRMC personnel accompanied her to the taxi, and she fell getting into the vehicle, the lawsuit stated.
An antibiotic spacer, which had been inserted earlier in her right leg, dislocated, the lawsuit stated. Blood’s leg split open along the surgical incision and the antibiotic spacer came out of her leg, the lawsuit stated.
“Mrs. Blood lost a great deal of blood and sustained other significant injuries as a result of the fall,” attorney Michael F. Hanley of Plante & Hanley in Hartford stated in the five-page lawsuit.
RRMC employees concluded they did not have the ability to treat Blood’s injuries, and she was airlifted from Rutland to Albany (New York) Medical Center. She underwent extensive, complex and painful medical care and treatment, Hanley wrote in the lawsuit.
Blood died July 26, 2022, at Albany Medical Center, the lawsuit stated.
Hanley filed a certificate of merit with the lawsuit reflecting that before initiating the litigation he had consulted with well-informed health care providers that indicated the estate should prevail in showing the lack of standard care by RRMC employees.
RRMC will have about a month to file a written response in federal court to the lawsuit.
Meanwhile, Judi Fox, president and CEO of the hospital, did not respond to a phone message seeking comment.
The lawsuit maintains there was medical negligence that led to the wrongful death. The “deviations from the standard of care” caused Blood to fall and otherwise she would have never sustained the fatal injuries, Hanley wrote.
The lawsuit maintains that Blood’s two daughters, Kristie Watrous and Katie Blood, sustained damages, including the “loss of the love, care, comfort, support and guidance of their mother.”
The Probate Court in Rutland named Watrous the estate’s administrator.
The lawsuit noted Susan Blood had fractured her right femur in a fall in February 2019 and surgeons in New York repaired the fracture with a titanium orthopedic device. The titanium orthopedic device was later replaced, but there was an infection and surgeons in New York replaced it with an antibiotic spacer, the lawsuit stated.
After the placement of the antibiotic spacer, Blood was transferred to the Mountain View Center in Rutland for rehabilitation, records show.
Blood experienced shortness of breath at the rehab facility, where officials thought she might be suffering from a pulmonary embolism, the lawsuit stated.
Mountain View officials summoned an ambulance to take her to the Emergency Department at Rutland Regional Medical Center, the lawsuit stated.
The estate is seeking “full, just and adequate compensation” along with interest, costs and other relief.
The estate is seeking a jury trial. The case has been assigned to Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III in Burlington.