BURLINGTON — The estate of a woman who fell a year ago at the Rutland Regional Medical Center and died a week later has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Vermont’s second-largest hospital.

Kristie Watrous, administrator of the estate of her mother, Susan Blood, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Burlington against Rutland Hospital Inc. doing business as RRMC.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0