Two Rutland men allegedly stole pellet guns from the Rutland Town Tractor Supply on Friday morning, police said.
Police said they were sent to the store on Route 7 at 10:30 a.m. on Friday to investigate a retail theft involving two individuals who were said to be wearing dark clothing and allegedly left without paying for two pellet rifles.
After hearing the suspects’ description, Rutland Town Police Capt. Ted Washburn said he recognized the Gavin Duby-Kingsbury, 20, and Samuel Dunn, 18, walking down Cop John Drive in Rutland.
Police said after investigation they found the men were in possession of the stolen pellet rifles and also had conditions of release not to be around one another.
Dunn and Duby-Kingsbury were processed and charged to appear in Rutland Criminal Court on Feb. 25 to answer to their alleged crimes.
