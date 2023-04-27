Ed Peisner
Ed Peisner, founder of Organization for Social Media Safety, tells Rutland City Public Schools parents about Jordan’s Law, a bill intended to be a deter anyone from filming a violent act for social media, at a presentation Wednesday evening at Rutland Intermediate School.

 Sophia Buckley-Clement / STAFF PHOTO

Rutland Middle and Intermediate School students and parents had a chance this week to learn how to be safe in digital landscapes thanks to several presentations from Ed Peisner, founder of the California-based nonprofit, Organization for Social Media Safety.

A consumer protection organization, OfSMS uses technology, advocacy and education to fight “big social” and raise awareness of the impact it has on youth. Peisner travels across the country to share the organization’s message and advice about how to stay safe online.

