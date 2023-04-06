Rutland Middle School Principal Pati Beaumont released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding a possible social media threat made the weekend of March 24-26 that has since been classified as a no-risk incident.
According to the letter, the administration learned of the potential threat on March 28. In collaboration with the school, the Rutland City Police Department investigated the situation and determined the community had not been at risk.
“The school and the Rutland City Police investigated this last week. Now it seems that today or yesterday, social media in the community has brought (it) to the surface again,” Rutland City Public Schools Superintendent Bill Olsen wrote in an email correspondence prior to the letter’s release. “We and the police are continuing to review and make certain that there is no new threat or information.”
The letter also acknowledged that the school and police will continue to investigate, adding that, “Given recent events, the visceral reaction to social media posts that pose real, potential, or perceived threats is understandable.”
The letter stated that both RMS and RCPS take all threats seriously and that if any new information is found, the school community will be informed of it.
