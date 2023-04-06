Rutland Middle School Principal Pati Beaumont released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding a possible social media threat made the weekend of March 24-26 that has since been classified as a no-risk incident.

According to the letter, the administration learned of the potential threat on March 28. In collaboration with the school, the Rutland City Police Department investigated the situation and determined the community had not been at risk.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.