Rutland Middle School was evacuated Monday following reports of a bomb threat, according to school officials.
In an email to families shortly before 1 p.m., Principal Pati Beaumont reported that office personnel had received a telephone bomb threat at around noon.
Beaumont stated standard operating procedures were followed and all people were evacuated from the building. She added that all students and staff were “safe and accounted for.”
Police were contacted and an investigation was underway, she said.
A follow-up to robocall to families at around 1:30 p.m., reported Rutland City Policy and Vermont State Police had “thoroughly searched” the middle school and “determined the building was safe to resume teaching and learning.”
The message added, “students did an excellent job following instructions.”
In an email to the Herald, Superintendent Bill Olsen stated, “Staff handled the call and reacted correctly in an effort to gather as much information as possible. … We will continue to investigate the phone call with the help of the police.”
