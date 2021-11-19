Rutland Middle School students got a major technology upgrade thanks to an award from the Vermont Lottery.
Each year, the Lottery awards two Vermont schools $15,000 each through its Educate/Innovate program, which funds projects that integrate technology into the curriculum to advance digital learning. The program is done in partnership with the Vermont Agency of Education.
RMS received the award for its proposal to build out its existing program of self-paced courses in various technology and design areas, like graphic design, audio/video production, drafting and modeling, computer aided design and website design.
“It was sort of our answer to COVID and being in and out of school,” said Ollie Brown, technology and STEAM interventionist.
(STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.)
Brown said the school wanted to create an opportunity for students to learn 21st-century skills that they would be able to apply in classes beyond the school’s Design and Technology program.
The program allows students to earn badges as they advance through course modules by creating evidence they have learned a skill for a specific module.
“It’s honoring the fact that students come to school and come to these places with outside knowledge,” he said.
Brown said he was able to use the award to give the program a major upgrade, purchasing a selection of new, high-end equipment for the program’s media lab and production studio, including, digital cameras, recording gear, sound paneling, a green screen, tripods, LED lighting and laptops equipped to run programs like Adobe Photoshop.
Eighth-grader McKenzie Barnes has earned badges in Graphic Design I and II by creating social media banners and the poster for a school talent show.
She said she enjoys graphic design because, “I can do, kind of, whatever I want and have free rein of what I imagine.”
Students complete modules on their own time or during end-of-day flex periods. As they acquire badges, they are able to sign out gear and reserve time in the studio and lab.
Brown said the skills students learn will provide a foundation they can build on when they enter high school.
“They can take the basics that they’ve gotten here and now they’re up at an even higher level when they move on to the high school,” he said.
Brown said plans are also in the works to produce a weekly student announcements and news program for the school using the new equipment.
He noted that putting together a technology program has been a true team effort, with support coming from RMS administrators, the district technology team and fellow technology interventionist Melissa Brooks.
Brown and others from RMS showed off the new gear to Vermont Lottery and AOE officials during an interactive, virtual 3-D tour earlier this week.
Skip Whitman, marketing manager for the Vermont Lottery, said RMS’ proposal stood out because it utilized technology to engage students in a self-paced model that can be accessed remotely — something that has proven valuable during the pandemic.
“I was incredibly impressed with what they ended up using the award for and what Ollie is doing there and his vision for the future,” he said. “We’re so, so pleased to be able to assist in that.”
Whitman added that Braintree Elementary School was the recipient of the other $15,000 award this year. The school, he said, is using the money to create a K-6 robotics program as part of its core math and science curriculum.
“As 100% of lottery profits go to the Education Fund, you rarely get to see exactly how it’s used,” he said. “And this is an opportunity to actually see how the lottery is advancing technology in school curriculum in specific schools.”
Since 1999, the Vermont Lottery has contributed more than a half-billion dollars to Vermont’s public education system, according to a press release.
Whitman said the funding for the Educate/Innovate program comes out of the organization’s advertising budget, not lottery profits.
“For us to be able to assist in advancing what (Rutland Middle School is) trying to do and open up all future opportunities and creating this digital world for students to be able to work in, it’s so incredibly satisfying,” he said.
