Rutland Middle School students got a hands-on civics lesson Thursday.
Students participated in a mock general assembly where they introduced, discussed and voted on a number of bills currently before the Vermont General Assembly.
The exercise serves as an introduction to a unit on the U.S. government for eighth-grade social studies classes.
Social studies teacher David Cornwell said the Vermont Legislature is used as a way into the process.
Students started by researching legislators and the bills they are sponsoring this session. Then they selected bills of interest to them and brought them to committees where they were debated over two days this week. Bills that were voted out of committee were brought to the “floor” Thursday for discussion and voting.
Along the way, students researched the bills in depth and gathered information they must use to defend their position.
Cornwell said teachers help the students craft their arguments, guiding them on how defend them and look at opposite side of an issue.
"We see it as a way for them to participate in the democratic process and a way for them to connect with the Vermont government," he said.
He said it's also a chance for students to practice public speaking.
Several local elected officials were in attendance Thursday, including Mayor David Allaire, Sen. Cheryl Hooker, Rep. Lawrence Cupoli and Rep. Peter Fagan.
“I'm hearing a lot of opinions and that's the way it should be,” Allaire said, speaking to the students. “At the end, you shake hands and walk away.”
Cupoli said he has been attending the event for several years.
"They respect the process. It teaches them what it's like to create a bill, what it's like to discuss a bill and put a bill on the floor,” he said.
Cupoli joked that he was “a little concerned” about the students' vote in favor of S.239, which would require drivers 80 years old or more to pass a vision test in order to renew an operator’s license and residents 85 or older to pass a road test.
“I'm approaching that age," he said.
Students discussed a number of issues throughout the course of the session, including the environment, the Second Amendment, abortion and social justice issues.
One bill dear to students was S.212, which would ban cellphones for people younger than the age of 21.
While one student said the bill might be a good idea for children younger than middle school age, arguing that screen usage can affect young people's brains, the majority opposed it.
“You need a phone to keep in touch with people,” said Emma Barclay, who explained that social media is how people her age communicate. Also, she said, having a phone was important in case of emergencies.
Alivia Morris said it didn't make sense that you would be able to vote and buy a house before you could own a cellphone.
The bill failed by a landslide.
One bill with broad support was H.159, which would establish a 72-hour waiting period for the purchase of firearms.
Several students cited the threat of school shootings as a good reason to impose a waiting period. They also stressed the need for background checks.
“You still have the right to bear arms; you just have to wait,” said Teanah Webster. “It's important to give people time to think about what they're doing before they get a gun in their hand.”
Some of the most passionate debate came during discussion of H.57, which would protect a woman's choice to have an abortion as a fundamental right.
While several students spoke about the importance of protecting human life, the majority spoke in favor of the bill.
In their defense of reproductive rights, several young women cited facts about when a heartbeat can be detected in a fetus and when consciousness begins.
“The government shouldn't have a say in what women do with their bodies,” said Gabi Blair.
They also referred to statistics about sexual assault, opioid addiction and financial instability as reasons a woman might choose an abortion.
“If parents aren't ready, if you don't have the finances or responsibility (to have a baby), you shouldn't have to,” said Julia Reynolds.
Only one male spoke on the issue.
“I have only one point, and that's the man should have no voice in the matter whatsoever,” said Tom Goldberg.
The bill passed easily.
Cornwell said the session is a “powerful way to have kids look at an issue that they feel strongly about — either pro or con — and feel respected enough as young adults to have a say with people who actually make the laws here."
In the coming weeks, Cornwell said students will travel to Montpelier to see the process in action.
