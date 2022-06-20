Area youth will have a variety of activities to choose from this summer at the MINT.
The makerspace, located on Quality Lane in Rutland, is offering programming all season thanks in part to a $200,000 federal grant from the Afterschool & Summer Expanding Access Grant program, which awarded $4.23 million statewide to organizations to fund youth programming throughout summers of 2022 and 2023 and the upcoming school year.
“These programs offer not only a lifeline for working families and caregivers on whom Vermont’s business and economy rely, but also to children and youth, who gain additional supports to emerge from the pandemic strong, resilient, and hopeful,” stated Nicole Miller, interim director of Vermont Afterschool, in a release last month. “We have no doubt that the programs awarded grant funds will make a strong impact on the lives of Vermont’s children and youth.”
MINT Director Karen McCalla said the grant will allow the organization to expand its outreach into both school-based and summer programs over the next year.
This summer, the MINT will be offering a series of one-day sessions focusing on a range of STEAM-related topics. The programming, which runs from June 21 to Aug. 30, is open to youth ages 3 to 18.
STEAM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Sessions for kids ages 3-10 include making seed bombs, custom T-shirts, toad houses, catapaults, gravity-powered mini racers and juice pouch stomp rockets.
Older youth can try their hand at making epoxy enamel pins and soap molds, carving spinning tops using a lathe, learning how to needle felt, and building miniature kid-friendly siege weapons such as trebuchets and crossbows.
Additional sessions include making vortex cannons and creating circuit boards called “makey makeys” out of conductive materials, like play dough, vegetables and even people.
There’s also a two-day stained glass-making session that McCalla said she is hopeful kids will want to explore.
“There’s some things that you can know how to do and everyone thinks you’re a wizard. Stained glass is one of those things, and it’s really not super hard,” she said.
McCalla said the MINT is bringing back its popular “Dungeons & Dragons” session on June 30, as well as a fantasy map-drawing session on June 23 and a board game mixer on Aug. 25.
A new session this year that McCalla said she is particularly excited about is reverse glass painting on July 7, where artists create an image by working backwards.
“It’s a really special way of thinking about how an image is set up,” she said. “It’s been really popular on TikTok.”
Sessions, which take place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, are $10 each. An all-access pass to all sessions is available for $75 for children ages 3-10 and $175 for ages 11 and up, according to McCalla. She added, however, that families should not view cost as a barrier and will only be asked to pay what they can afford.
McCalla said the MINT will be taking its Boiler Bus on the road again this summer, bringing STEAM activities to area day camps, child-care facilities and libraries.
The MINT also has partnered with Vermont Works for Women to offer a pair of week-long sessions of VWW’s Rosie’s Girls camp on July 25-29 and Aug. 15-19, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Started in 2000, Rosie’s Girls focuses on giving girls and gender-expansive youth entering grades 6-8 an opportunity to be immersed in hands-on projects and activities in STEM and the trades that are not traditionally available for their gender.
“They certainly don’t often have an opportunity to try (these skills) in an environment that’s free of intimidation and is a safe place for them to ask questions and make mistakes and step outside of their comfort zone,” said Caelan Keenan, youth program manager at VWW.
Keenan said those hands-on skills are paired with a social-emotional curriculum that discusses relevant topics like healthy relationships, self-advocacy and recognizing gender stereotypes.
“We’re having these conversations around some of the adolescent issues that they deal with at the same time that they’re trying this brand-new skill for the first time,” she said. “And the whole point is to kind of ooze with confidence development for the middle-schoolers.”
Keenan said research has shown that middle school is the ideal time to have such conversations with young people, especially those who have marginalized identities.
“Whether that’s low income or female or transgender, gender nonconforming, BIPOC, etc., this is the time for them to be having conversations about what it means to be confident in themselves, what it means to advocate for themselves and, ‘What do I want to be when I grow up?’” she said.
Full tuition for Rosie’s Girls is $400. McCalla said slots in the camp still are open and more information is available at info@rutlandmint.org — including information about scholarship opportunities.
Visit rutlandmint.org/theboiler to get more details on the MINT’s summer youth programming.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.