After a day of workshops, members of the Rutland Area Branch of the NAACP on Saturday moved toward finalizing an early list of priorities including ongoing training for area police and elected officials, education at local schools and increased political participation.
The workshop, “How to Talk to Your Racist Neighbor,” started with three sessions focused on the premise of the title and ended with the day's participants, about 30 people, narrowing a list of goals.
“I was really pleased to see how people were engaging. I always worry and wonder if people are getting what they want or need out of our events. I'm really hopeful at the priorities that people came up with,” said Tabitha Moore, president of the Rutland NAACP after the workshop ended.
Moore led the people at the workshop in compiling three lists, one about concerns people about racial justice in the Rutland area, one about the obstacles in the area and one about resources that were available in the area.
The list of worries included bias in the media, racism among law-enforcement officials, the lack of funding for a bill that would have brought ethnic studies to Vermont and “hatefulness.”
Workshop participants listed the “Vermont way,” or the traditions in Vermont that make some outsiders feel excluded, economics and the lack of diversity as obstacles.
Assets in Rutland County included groups like Project VISION, Rutland Welcomes and Castleton Indivisible.
Moore explained to the group before they made the list that they were being asked to help set priorities.
“What do we want to focus on when it comes to serving, supporting those who are most vulnerable among us? Obviously, race is one facet of that. We also have economics and homelessness. We have LGBTQ issues we want to address. We have fair and impartial policing, immigration issues,” she said.
One participant asked what might happen if representatives of the NAACP chapter attended a meeting of the city's board of aldermen.
Lisa Ryan, a member of the aldermen and the NAACP, responded that participants at the workshop should do more than discuss the possibility and said they should “stop with the what-ifs and just do it, just show up.”
“Please come to our meetings. If you care at all about Rutland City, you should come to the meetings. I don't care if you speak or not but showing up means a lot especially for the (aldermen) who are younger and don't have the backing of the rest of the board, who are trying to move Rutland forward and not backwards,” Ryan said.
Moore added that while she supported that idea, she didn't want to forget that the Rutland chapter was one of only two NAACP chapters in Vermont and serves more than just Rutland City or even Rutland County.
Hosted at the Grace Congregational Church, the morning workshops were led by Moore, Julio Thompson, director of the Civil Rights Unit for the Vermont Attorney General's Office; and Bor Yang, executive director and legal counsel for the state of Vermont's Human Rights Commission.
Moore's session included discussion about how people might respond when they hear troubling comments, especially comments that are racially based. Participants engaged in role play to try and find ways to respond constructively.
Thompson explained how his office responded to complaints about possible civil rights violations, some of which, he said weren't crimes but were nicknamed by some in the legal community as “lawful but awful.”
Yang talked about how participants might respond if they were bystanders and witnessed actions that left someone, especially people of color, feeling violated. Yang urged the people at her session to intervene by believing the person of color and showing support, rather than “playing devil's advocate.”
On Saturday, the people at the workshop agreed that pursuing ongoing training for fair and unbiased policies among Rutland County elected officials and law-enforcement personnel was one goal but they agreed to meet again on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the community room at the Diamond Run Mall to take further action on some of the other priorities, which include ongoing political engagement.
Moore told participants she thought the group's goals were important because Rutland area residents shouldn't count on the government and law enforcement officers to carry the burden alone.
“Somebody earlier was talking about how society was moving away from kind of a moral center. I feel like this is a way for us to try to start to recreate that or beef up what we already have here in Rutland and to add to it so that everybody feels they belong here and that they're taken care of here,” Moore said.
