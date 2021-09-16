The Rutland NAACP will honor a trio of Vermont racial justice leaders this weekend.
On Saturday, the local chapter of the national civil rights organization will host its Freedom Fund Dinner.
The annual fundraiser, which is held by NAACP branches across the country, was canceled last year because of the pandemic. This year the event will be virtual.
The theme this year is “Forward to the Future.”
Mia Schultz, executive director of the Rutland NAACP, said since the murder of George Floyd last year, the country is experiencing a “racial reckoning.”
She said people are beginning to understand how inequities within systems at every level have oppressed people of color. That understanding, she said, has led to a level of authentic discussion and progress not seen since the Civil Rights movement.
“So we wanted to say, ‘Let’s keep going forward to the future,’ where … we have a whole multiracial democracy that is centered in equity and fairness.”
Schultz said that while this has been the goal of the NAACP since its inception more than 100 years ago, there is a sense of urgency in this present moment.
“We are seeing movement faster and with more vigor than we ever had before. And we want to maintain that,” she said.
Each year, the NAACP honors individuals who have stood out as examples of leadership and inspiration in their community.
This year’s honorees include: Tabitha Moore, Sha’an Mouliert and Al Wakefield.
Moore and Mouliert are recipients of Lifetime Achievement Awards. Wakefield will receive the Courage in Action award.
“Oftentimes, our racial justice advocates and racial justice warriors are not acknowledged the way they should be,” said Schultz. “It was really important for me to be able to honor both Tabitha and Sha’an in this way — to recognize their accomplishments, their blood, their sweat, their tears.”
She added that, “Al has been a prominent advocate in our communities for years, just in his presence and his ability to set the example for a lot of us, including myself.”
A lifetime NAACP member, Wakefield said the honor “came out of the blue.”
“You work hard to do what you think are the right things, and it’s nice to be recognized,” he said.
In recent months, Wakefield has been part of a group working to get cities and towns around Vermont to adopt declarations of inclusion.
Wakefield reported that, so far, 21 communities have adopted such declarations.
“It makes so much sense, both from a moral standpoint and from an economic standpoint,” he said.
A retired corporate executive who has lived in Vermont for 35 years, Wakefield said the state has been slow to recognize the racial issues that exist here.
“Quite frankly, I think the politics of the last few years … have led to a more frank and open and honest reaction by people,” he said.
He said he believes that racist attitudes being expressed across the state right now have existed for many years, noting he has experienced it personally.
“I just think it’s much more blatant now. The discussion is more out in the open,” he said.
He added that that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
“It’s good to know where people stand,” he said. “I much prefer this kind of ‘out’ attitude as opposed to the kind of surreptitious things that have gone on in the past.”
Moore, who founded the Rutland branch of the NAACP in 2016 and served as its first president, said she was surprised and honored to receive the award.
“When I think about the people who received this award in Vermont and across the nation, it’s humbling, and it’s also inspiring,” she said. “It reminds me that, at 43, I have a half of a lifetime to go, so I should use that energy to fuel me for the next part of my work.”
Moore, who did not seek reelection as president in 2020, has since moved out of Rutland County. She has cited ongoing racial harassment directed at her family in her hometown of Wallingford as a reason for her departure.
She now works as a consultant focusing on intentional evolution.
“It kind of speaks to my work with the NAACP and beyond — that this work is transformational and that we need to step into it mindfully and with intention,” she said.
While she is encouraged by the work NAACP has been doing around Vermont, she still sees challenges and opposition.
“It’s disheartening to see the continued deterioration and bifurcation, or polarization, around issues of equity that are happening,” she said. “But around the state, the increased attention to stated dedication to racial equity is heartening. Now it’s time for people to really demonstrate that commitment through actions, and not just commitment to dialogue but commitment to real change.”
Mouliert, who lives in St. Johnsbury, has been an anti-racism educator and community organizer in Vermont since she moved here in the early 1980s.
“She has a lifetime of experience navigating the racial landscape of Vermont,” said Schultz.
She was a co-founder of the African American Alliance and has taught racial literacy courses at school districts and organizations across the state.
Mouliert is currently involved with the “I am Vermont Too” photo-story project that documents the experiences of BIPOC Vermonters. She also hosts and produces a cable-access program based on the project.
Mouliert said she was honored and humbled to receive the award.
“It’s, I would say, a pleasure and pain. It’s challenging work. It’s not for the faint of heart,” she said.
Mouliert said, as a state, Vermont hasn’t “adequately met the needs of people of color,” arguing that despite efforts to be a more welcoming place, people of color still don’t feel safe here.
She acknowledged what she called an “opening in consciousness” among white Vermonters since last summer, but still thinks the state has a lot of work to do.
“The soil is not ready to nurture the seeds that are needed in order for us to produce and flourish,” she said.
She noted the inherent danger of the racial justice work she and other BIPOC Vermonters are undertaking. She pointed to examples of leaders, like Moore and former Vermont State Representative Kiah Morris, whose families have been targets of racial harassment and threats.
“How do we balance our own safety? How do we balance our family’s safety? … How do we start developing those relationships that promote safety for all?” she asked.
Also being honored on Saturday is Raynolds Awusi, founding president of the Castleton University chapter of the NAACP; and nurses La’Keiah Gillespie and Patricia Johnson, who led operations at BIPOC COVID vaccination clinics in Rutland and Bennington Counties.
Saturday’s Freedom Fund Dinner will feature performances by Vermont musicians and artists, including Nicole Nelson, area hip-hop group the Horsemen, Rajnii Eddins, Alana Harte and Northeast Kingdom drag queen Shani.
Schultz said the Horsemen have written a song specifically for the event.
The evening’s keynote speaker will be Massachusetts-based activist Didi Delgado, a poet, author, spoken-word artist and public speaker whose work focuses on the dismantling of white supremacy and systems of oppression.
Additional speakers will include: Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation; Xusana Davis, Vermont executive director of racial equity; Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt.; Rep.William Notte, D-Rutland; and Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison.
“They all have shown their commitment to racial justice, and I thought, as champions for progress, I wanted to make sure that they were included in our special event and had a voice so that others can really follow this model of ‘forward to the future’ with racial justice in Vermont,” she said.
Tickets to the virtual event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., are available online at naacprutland.org/ffd for $45 each.
Schultz expressed gratitude to local businesses and organizations that sponsored this year’s event, calling the support “overwhelming.” She noted the Chamber & Economic Development for the Rutland Region (CEDRR) played a pivotal role in attracting sponsors.
“It’s really great to see that businesses recognize how important this organization is to the community,” she said.
With membership currently sitting between 400 and 500 people, the Rutland NAACP is one of the largest branches in New England, according to Schultz. She hopes Saturday’s event will inspire even more people to get involved.
“I think that says a lot about the commitment of Vermonters to really follow through with this; that we need to come together to break down the systemic racism and discrimination that we see in our systems,” she said.
