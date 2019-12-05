Judge William Cohen, a Rutland native, has been appointed to the Vermont Supreme Court.
Gov. Phil Scott announced Thursday he had chosen Cohen to fill the seat vacated in September with the retirement of Justice Marilyn Skoglund.
Cohen graduated from Rutland High School in 1975, got a B.A. in environmental science from George Washington University and a J.D. from Vermont Law School. He started his career as a deputy state's attorney and was appointed to a judgeship in 1999.
