Growing up, Sophie Tanen spent every Sunday at her grandma’s house in West Rutland, exploring and hearing stories about the local marble quarries. Now, she’s turned those memories into her first novel, set to be released on Sept. 15.
A 23-year-old Rutland native living in Chicago, Tanen’s sapphic mystery novel is titled “Fifty Feet Down” and takes place in West Rutland.
“It’s been a wild (experience),” she said. “I wrote my first book in sixth grade. So, it’s been a really long process to get here.”
According to Tanen, the story follows a New York City journalist named Alex whose parents recently passed away.
After reading through the wills, she discovers she has a half-brother living in West Rutland, who is the product of an affair her father had had. In an attempt to find out more about him, Alex convinces her boss to let her travel to West Rutland to investigate the disappearances of four high school-aged boys over the course of the summer.
In addition to striking up a romance while in Vermont, she also learns more about the quarries, their dangers and a centuries-old accident that just might be linked to the events of present day.
“When I initially got the idea for the book, I was home for winter break (in 2020). It was my junior year of college and I was at my grandma’s house. We were talking about how we used to walk down Marble (Street) and how terrified of the quarries I was. Then I got this inkling of an idea,” Tanen said.
Tanen added that though the story is a mystery that features tragedy and loss, she tries to make sure her sapphic characters are generally happy, since “they don’t always get that in media these days.”
“I’m bisexual. I realized that in high school. Up to that point, I’d only written straight romances because that’s all I really knew. That’s all we’re really told about,” Tanen said. “There are already enough straight stories out there. There are people writing them every day. There is quite a bit less people who have the power to add that sapphic representation. Since I have that ability, I think it’s important to add what I can.”
Tanen’s mother, Sue Tanen, is a literacy teacher at Rutland High School’s Grove Street Campus and has been along for Sophie’s journey since her very first draft. Having grown up in West Rutland, Sue Tanen shared that the novel has meant a lot to her and the rest of the family.
“She has wanted to do this for a really long time — for as long as I can remember. She has written since before middle school and is an avid reader. She’s queried agents and publishers since college. (She’s) gotten a lot of rejections and taken them like a trooper,” Sue Tanen said. “I think she really wanted to have somebody say to her, ‘I want to do this for you.’”
The book is being published by Hansen House, a company led by LGBTQIA+ individuals that publishes queer stories.
Hansen House Founder and Editor-in-Chief Elizabeth Jeannel said she enjoyed working with Tanen on “Fifty Feet Down” and shared that readers are in for a cozy mystery with a touch of “female Sherlock Holmes” energy.
“Sophie seems so passionate about the town and area overall. She talked about how that was home so, of course, that’s where she based her story,” Jeannel said. “I really love her tone and voice, which is mostly what I look for in writing. I think anything as far as grammar, punctuation, plot holes can all be fixed, but there’s something about the tone and voice of an author that you can’t teach.”
Tanen also shared that local readers should keep an eye out for familiar West Rutland artifacts in the book, such as the sculpture garden, based on the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center; and Suzie’s Place, which is a play on the now-closed diner Luke’s Place.
“Fifty Feet Down” is available for pre-order at hansenhousebooks.com.
“I think people from Rutland will enjoy (the book), but people from West Rutland will really get a kick out of it,” Tanen said.
