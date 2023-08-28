Sophia Tanen

Sophie Tanen poses in front of a tapestry of her book cover that she crocheted herself. Tanen, a Rutland native now living in Chicago, just published her first novel, “Fifty Feet Down,” which is set in West Rutland.

Growing up, Sophie Tanen spent every Sunday at her grandma’s house in West Rutland, exploring and hearing stories about the local marble quarries. Now, she’s turned those memories into her first novel, set to be released on Sept. 15.

A 23-year-old Rutland native living in Chicago, Tanen’s sapphic mystery novel is titled “Fifty Feet Down” and takes place in West Rutland.

