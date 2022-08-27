State police say a Rutland woman was killed Friday evening when she was struck by a vehicle on Route 7 in Rutland Town.
Police say Chelsea Sikora, 42, died of injuries as a result of the incident. Sikora was crossing Route 7 when she was struck by a Chevy Trail Blazer driven by Brett Senif, 48, of Rutland City.
Sikora was crossing the southbound lane of Route 7 around 10:20 p.m. near Cold River Road. Police say it was raining at the time.
Upon arrival, Sikora was being attended to by Regional Ambulance Service. Shortly after, troopers were advised she had died as a result of her injuries.
According to a news release, troopers spoke with Senif, who showed signs of impairment. Senif was later arrested and transported to the Rutland barracks for DUI. He was cited to appear in court on Aug. 29.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is the latest in a series of fatal pedestrian accidents along Route 7.
Police said Randy Webster, 44, was hit by 2018 Subaru Outback driven by Richard Lucas, 77, of Bellaire, Michigan, on June 18, 2021. Police said Webster was intoxicated and it appears he just walked right into the road.
The incident was about 500 feet from a spot where a Rutland woman was hit by a car and killed in November 2020.
Just over a year ago, on July 5, 2021, police say 64-year-old Gregory Merriam died after being hit by a 24-year-old Proctor woman on Route 7 in Rutland Town. Taylor Edwards-Galarneau was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, and was not injured in the crash.
After investigating, police determined the pedestrian was crossing Route 7 south. As he crossed over onto the northbound lanes he was struck by the vehicle.
Vermont State Police were assisted Friday night by Regional Ambulance, Rutland Town Fire Department, and Rutland Town Constable.
Vermont State Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland. The number is 802-773-9101.
