State police say a Rutland woman was killed Friday evening when she was struck by a vehicle on Route 7 in Rutland Town.

Police say Chelsea Sikora, 42, died of injuries as a result of the incident. Sikora was crossing Route 7 when she was struck by a Chevy Trail Blazer driven by Brett Senif, 48, of Rutland City.

