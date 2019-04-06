The Rutland City Police Department responded to three bomb threats in two days on Thursday and Friday, but Cmdr. Greg Sheldon said no explosive devices were found.
“The (Vermont State Police) has a K-9 Unit that is an explosives detection dog. He’s local so they’ve come in every time and searched with officers and management from the facilities. Nothing suspicious has been located,” Sheldon said.
According to Sheldon, bomb threats were made to the TD Bank on Merchants Row in Rutland on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, a threat was also made to the Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County, also on Merchants Row.
The threats were called in to the bank and the club and not the Rutland City Police Department. Sheldon said the RCPD’s detectives, the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, was going to handle the case, and he didn’t know if there was any indication the threats came from the same source.
“Right now, I couldn’t tell you because different employees at TD Bank answered the phone on different days,” Sheldon said Friday afternoon.
Sheldon said he didn’t know if the caller made any demands after making the threats.
A man was arrested at the scene Friday afternoon, but Sheldon said there was no reason to believe the man was connected to the threats.
“Totally different situation but at the same location, yes,” Sheldon said.
The man, who Sheldon declined to identify until the police decide whether to cite him, had been asked to leave the bank and wouldn’t. According to Sheldon, the man resisted when police attempted to remove him from the bank and became “disorderly.”
The man was requesting money from his own account, Sheldon said, but he said he didn’t know the details.
“It had to be at least 15-20 minutes of trying to convince him to go on his own accord. He just wouldn’t, so he pretty much said, ‘You’re gonna have to move me,’” Sheldon said.
On Friday afternoon, a number of RCPD cruisers and a sport utility vehicle from the VSP were parked outside the Asa Bloomer State Office Building but traffic was not being stopped or diverted and pedestrians were allowed to pass freely.
A Rutland County Sheriff’s Department cruiser was parked nearby on Evelyn Street while another Rutland City Police Department cruiser was parked at the Rutland Shopping Plaza.
County sheriff’s deputies were on-site at TD Bank because they had been hired by the bank, Sheldon said.
After the threats were made, the bank was evacuated both times while the building was searched because of the bank’s policy. Sheldon said the RCPD would not call for a building to be evacuated unless there was a suspicious package was found at the scene. The evacuation decision is left to the managers of a particular site, Sheldon added.
It’s not clear if the Boys & Girls Club had to be evacuated. Around 4 p.m., the door to the club was closed and locked and a handwritten note said children had been taken to do rock-climbing activities.
Sheldon said Larry Bayle, executive director of the club, had been notified after police had searched the site and determined it was safe.
Two Rutland City Fire Department trucks were parked nearby at the parking garage, but Sheldon said their presence was unrelated to the bomb threats.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the RCPD.
