On a recent Thursday afternoon, Rabbi Ellie Shemtov unlocks the doors of the Rutland Jewish Center and enters. Inside, she makes her way to a cozy room with low ceilings. It’s still decorated with streamers from the previous weekend’s activities, giving it an upbeat, welcoming air. Overstuffed couches and chairs are arranged in a circle.
Shemtov settles into one of the chairs. She leafs through a thick hardcover book, making last-minute preparations for her weekly Spirituality in Recovery group. The group, which she founded this spring, uses the Hebrew Bible to explore familiar 12-step themes to help people on their recovery journey.
For Shemtov, it’s a natural focus. Her rabbinical thesis was on addiction and recovery that explored the work of Beit T’Shuvah, a residential treatment center and full-service congregation in Los Angeles.
She says the idea to start the group has been percolating since she arrived at RJC in 2019. “I wanted to do something when I came here,” she says, acknowledging the large population of people in the area struggling with addiction.
Shemtov started attending Project VISION meetings, joining committees and making connections with people working in recovery. She says she wanted to provide something that complemented the clinical approach she found there.
“More and more, I began to understand that there was really not a lot of the spiritual piece in recovery here,” she says, though she notes a local church is doing something similar but with a Christian focus.
“Addiction is called a spiritual disease,” she says. “If you’re looking for a higher power, other than the drug that you’re using, then the spiritual piece is really critical.”
Group attendees don’t have to be Jewish to participate, Shemtov says, and while the Hebrew Bible is obviously her area of expertise, she says she’s open to people bringing readings and wisdom from other traditions.
“The sacred texts have an awful lot to offer when it comes to recovery and healing,” she says.
Shemtov is no stranger to the pain of addiction. She discloses she was married to an alcoholic, and says family members face their own struggles and need recovery as much as those who are addicted. In her own search for solace, she says she turned to the Jewish prayer book.
“There’s a lot of Psalms in there. And I just tried to find things in there that were going to be helpful to me,” she says.
At around 4:30 p.m., the meeting gets underway. Only a few weeks old, the group is still small, with only a handful of members. This Thursday, only two attend: Irene, 73, and Arielle, 37, who attends virtually. (The Herald agreed to identify group members only by their first names to respect their privacy.)
The group is not structured like a formal Alcoholics Anonymous meeting; rather, it’s a free-flowing conversation guided by Shemtov, who starts things off with a reading that focuses on that day’s theme. Shemtov says she sometimes picks a 12-step slogan that connects to scripture. She also includes readings from a book of daily inspirational messages titled “Living Each Day,” written by Abraham Twerski, a prominent rabbi and psychiatrist specializing in substance abuse.
At this day’s meeting, Shemtov starts things off with a reading from the Book of Numbers, as well as an expanded version of the Serenity Prayer — a common invocation in 12-step programs. She follows with a quote from Rabbi Jonathan Sacks: “In the Torah, what matters is not how we see ourselves but how we see, treat and behave toward others. If we can open our hearts to see beyond the I and embrace the we, we will find a world filled with uplifted heads. We can have that world because, after all, God doesn’t make junk.”
This segues into a discussion of self-esteem, self-worth and the notion that humans are created in God’s image.
Shemtov then shares the Hebrew maxim, “Be rather a tail among lions than a head among foxes.”
She explains that people who experience feelings of inferiority and inadequacy may try to build themselves up by associating with people who are inferior to them. She adds that associating with people who pull you down will only aggravate your feelings of unworthiness and lead you to seek out more desperate ways to support your low self-esteem.
The maxim resonates with Arielle. “I always just felt like people have more power over me,” she says, adding that alcohol was a way to deal with those feelings.
Sober for three years, Arielle, who was raised Jewish, said has come to appreciate Shemtov’s group as a complement to the AA meetings she regularly attends.
“I like the readings. I can always identify with them because I deal with the things that she’s (Shemtov) talking about in the stories, like self-esteem and self-care,” she says. “I think it’s good to be on a spiritual journey when you’re in recovery.”
Shemtov leads further exploration of the notion “God doesn’t make junk” by reading Psalm 49:21 — “The person who does not understand his own glory is likened to a brute animal.”
“... If God doesn’t make junk, then we need to figure out our value. Because we all have a value,” she says.
Shemtov shares her personal connection to the passage, explaining that she hadn’t considered becoming a rabbi until people encouraged her to pursue it.
“They were literally telling me … ‘If you don’t do this, you will not be reaching your potential.’ And it took me a long time. And I feel very lucky, grateful, fortunate that there are people that cared enough to point that out to me, because, for much of my life, I didn’t have people who cared enough to point much out to me other than what’s wrong with me,” she says.
Irene agrees, saying she believes it’s common for people, when growing up, to encounter those who point out was what is wrong rather than what is right.
“That’s how I grew up,” she says, recounting how she was the youngest of her siblings by several years and was often viewed as being in the way. “I eventually figured out that the way to get attention was to misbehave. And then I got lots of attention … and then, eventually, that translated to using drugs to numb my feelings.”
Irene then shares a story about a time as a child when she was feeling out of place among her family. She discovered a bottle of Alka-Seltzer in the bathroom and took some because she knew from advertisements it would make her feel better.
“And I consider that the first time that I used — even though it wasn’t an illegal substance, it was definitely a real cry for help,” she says. “It wasn’t because my family didn’t care about me. It was just that I felt that I didn’t fit, and I wanted to fit. But I also wanted to be in charge or something.”
Irene characterizes her recovery journey as a winding one, with starts and stops and missteps. Her primary addiction, she says, was pain medication. She first entered recovery 28 years ago, but says she left after a couple of years. “I decided I knew better,” she says.
She returned two years ago, resolving to get sober for good in order to maintain relationships with the people she cared about. While Irene reveals she relapsed recently following dental surgery, she says was able to get back on track. “I started (recovery) again, but it’s not really again, because … I have some good mileage behind me. And some good knowledge,” she says.
Spirituality in Recovery meets every Thursday at 4:30 p.m., at the Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove St. For more information, email office@rutlandjewishcenter.org or call 802-773-3455.
Jim Sabataso is news editor of the Rutland Herald.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com