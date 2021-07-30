A skate park at the Meadow Street Playground and disc golf at the former CSJ campus figure into the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department’s near-future plans.
First, though, Superintendent Kim Peters said the department has one newly revealed big-ticket item to deal with.
“The gazebo at Main Street Park, that’s taking priority,” she said. “We know we want to build an outdoor skate park ... but the gazebo has taken over our time.”
Peters said with the retirement of longtime parks director Bob Peterson, Tyler Dahlin has moved into that position and Conrad Zeller has taken over Dahlin’s previous post as foreman. She said the three are preparing to go through and update the department’s 5-year plan.
“What Tyler and myself are going to have to do is sit down and list all these things with quotes so when a grant comes up, we can see where it fits,” she said. “Because of the deferred maintenance around the state of Vermont, there’s going to be a huge ask.”
The gazebo moved to the top of that list when an inspection ahead of planned upgrades found that the concrete base was crumbling. Peters said the plan is to build a new gazebo that resembles the old one as closely as possible while upgrading the lighting and possibly other features of the park. She said she is forming a committee that will start meeting next week to pursue Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative grants.
“It goes really well with this project because it’s outdoor recreation and it creates an economic boost because of the concerts, Art in the Park and the other organizations that have events there,” she said. “It’s two blocks from downtown, which is a big part of this grant.”
Beyond that, Peters said tennis and basketball courts are coming due for maintenance. She said she envisions building an outdoor skate park at the Meadow Street Playground in conjunction with repairing the long-closed building there so it can provide storage and public bathrooms.
Meanwhile, the department’s newest property, the Rutland Recreation Community Center, comes with 20 acres of land from the former College of St. Joseph campus that Peters hopes to develop into a trail network similar to Pine Hill Park paired with a disc golf course.
“Northwood has one that’s off their walking trails but connected,” she said. “It was very well done. I have someone I’m talking to about drawing up plans.”
In the shorter term, Peters said the department is gearing up for its fall sports programs, which will include football, soccer, field hockey and archery.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
