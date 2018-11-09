Rutland Regional Medical Center was awarded an "A" grade from a national nonprofit for the hospital's efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards.
The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade awarded more than 850 "A" grades in the United States. According to Rutland Regional, they were the only hospital to receive an "A" in Vermont.
Since 2013, Rutland Regional has earned at least one "A" rating each year for patient safety.
Claudio Fort, president and chief executive officer at Rutland Regional, said in a statement that hospital officials were “honored” to receive the designation.
“This ‘A’ rating reflects the tireless efforts of our entire staff working hard every day to ensure that patient safety comes first at Rutland Regional Medical Center,” Fort said.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and the results are free to the public.
