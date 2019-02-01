Rutland Regional Medical Center’s 2019 funding campaign goal is to raise $500,000 by the end of the year to buy a nuclear medicine camera for the heart center.
Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional,said he was optimistic that the community would want to pitch in.
“Rutland has been good. People are pretty civic-minded. We’ve had some great support, especially on the cancer center program. A lot of community support on that because I think people recognize people in Rutland should have access to the same level of care that people (have) in Burlington or Boston, for that matter,” he said.
Fort said the nuclear medicine camera is an important tool used by cardiologists at the Heart Center to keep people healthy.
The fundraising campaign would replace an existing camera that’s about 12 years old.
“We need to replace this equipment. Once you get around this age, we start nearing the end of its useful life. It’s still functioning fine but the way technology improves, a lot of this is computerized, software-driven stuff and we’ve kind of maxed this out,” Fort said.
The hospital’s staff wants to replace their existing machine ahead of any possible failures due to age, Fort added.
Fort said the “ultimate goal” would be a community with such good heart health the camera wouldn’t be needed but said, “That’s not reality.”
Cardiovascular disease affects about half the people in the United States and it’s the number one cause of death.
Fort said the nuclear medicine camera the hospital plans to buy will help Rutland Regional in its mission to keep its community healthy because it will allow cardiologists diagnose problems early so treatment can begin before a heart attack, stroke or other cardio-vascular incident.
Dr. Stan Shapiro, the medical director for cardiology at Rutland Regional, said the camera can visualize blood flow in an artery.
“If you have blockage in your arteries, we can pretty precisely identify where those blockages are. When we do it with a stress test, we can characterize what’s the threshhold by which someone gets more blood flow in their heart. That’s a really big deal because it helps us to define the risk that people have for having cardiac events,” he said.
Shapiro said the camera can also identify if the patient had previous heart attacks. Up to 25 percent of heart attacks occur without the person suffering them even aware it happened.
Traci Moore, director of the Rutland Health Foundation, said the hospital’s cardiologists have already identified the nuclear medicine camera they believe is right for Rutland Regional which allowed the foundation to determine the goal of $500,000.
Moore said the foundation expects the drive will entirely cover the cost of the camera.
The fundraising campaign will open to the public on Wednesday at an informational mixer at Roots from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event is open to the public and Moore said a presentation will be made about the Rutland Heart Center and the nuclear medicine camera.
Another event is the Green Mountain Gala, RRMC’s largest fundraising event of the year, on June 8 at the Killington Grand Hotel.
Moore said the foundation will apply for grants and solicit Rutland-area donors as well for funding for the potentially lifesaving camera.
“I think having this camera and this technology right here in our local community in conjunction with the Rutland Heart Center is important. That is a comfort and a convenience and a level of care that people in this region have come to rely on and expect,” she said.
The hope is that the fundraising goal will be met by October or November, Moore added.
The foundation’s last campaign, which was started to buy three-dimensional breast imaging technology, exceeded its $350,000 goal and raise more than $365,000.
This month is National American Heart Month.
More information about the campaign, including a link to make a donation directly, is available at www.rrmc.org/ways-to-give/fundraising/
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.