RRMC awards

Rutland Regional Medical Center recently announced its 2023 recipients of the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship. From left, Melissa Sanderson, Traci Moore, Dr. Stanley Shapiro, awardee Summer Bennett McPhetres, Joanna McLean, Krista Underwood, Carol Perkins and Sheryn Whalen.

 Photo provided by RRMC

Seven area students pursuing careers in health care have been announced as the 2023 recipients of Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Rutland Area Medical Community scholarships.

Awarded each year to local high school seniors, college students and Rutland area medical community employees who are working toward furthering their health care education, the scholarships are $2,500 each and aim to create “opportunities that empower recipients to achieve excellence in education,” according to a Monday press release.

