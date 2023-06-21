Seven area students pursuing careers in health care have been announced as the 2023 recipients of Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Rutland Area Medical Community scholarships.
Awarded each year to local high school seniors, college students and Rutland area medical community employees who are working toward furthering their health care education, the scholarships are $2,500 each and aim to create “opportunities that empower recipients to achieve excellence in education,” according to a Monday press release.
“The need out there for supportive people going into health care is enormous,” said Stanley Shapiro, the medical director of Rutland Heart Center and co-chair of the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship Committee. “These educations are expensive. The idea that someone who might not be able to (pursue their education) can do it because we’re helping them is really what this is all about.”
Though the committee typically chooses five recipients each year, Shapiro added that this year’s applicant pool of 33 students was so qualified, they decided to increase the number of awards given.
This year’s high school senior recipients are Lauren Costales of Mount St. Joseph Academy, who will attend Endicott College in the fall; Emma Johnson of Mill River Union High School, who will attend Vermont State University at Castleton in the fall; and Cadence Muth of Otter Valley Union High School, who will attend Vermont Technical College in the fall.
Other 2023 recipients include: Garrett Davine, of Rutland, a Towson University student; Leo Therrien, of Proctor, a VTSU student; RRMC employee William Bogertman, a University of South Alabama student; and RRMC employee Summer Bennett McPhetres, a VTC student.
Since its inception in 2016, the scholarship committee has awarded a total of $61,500 in scholarships to 35 individuals, according to RRMC spokesperson Gerianne Smart.
Made possible by donations from Rutland area physicians, retired physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, Traci Moore, director of RRMC’s Rutland Health Foundation, said the scholarship program is a fantastic opportunity for local students.
“We truly have had a wide variety of recipients over the years and, (with) all of those recipients, we have continued to stay in touch and track their success. Many of them are local and are currently working in our local health care system and many we are hopeful will come back to Rutland someday,” Moore said.
Bogertman, a nurse of 20 years and one of this year’s recipients, is a registered nurse in endoscopy at RRMC and is currently studying for a dual master’s degree to become a family nurse practitioner degree and an adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner.
“(Professionally), I kept coming up against limits of responsibility and feeling like I could do more. I’ve been told many times over the years that I could do more and that I should go back to medical school,” Bogertman said. “For me, and for a lot of people, (this scholarship) provides some confirmation in the decisions that you’re making.”
Bogertman said he is very thankful to the committee for the scholarship, adding that it will help take care of a large chunk of the cost for one of his classes.
In the future, Shapiro said he is hopeful that the scholarship will grow to a point where the committee can award full tuition amounts to students.
He added that it is crucial to support those who want to enter the health care profession, both now and in the future.
“We (as health care professionals), want to be part of an institution that shines a light on Rutland and says, ‘Hey, look what we have here. Look at these great people and look what we can do to support them.’ That’s the meaning of a highly evolved community — taking the people that want to care for others and doing what we can to make that dream come true for them,” Shapiro said.