Rutland Regional Medical Center made its case for a 5.6% rate increase to state health care regulators this week.
“Rutland is an aging community,” said Mark Foley, chair of the RRMC board of directors, at a virtual meeting on Monday with the Green Mountain Care Board. “We are impacted by increased substance misuse and addiction. We struggle with increased mental health issues and, like communities across the state, we struggle with housing and workforce shortages.”
Vermont requires the state’s hospitals to get their budgets reviewed and approved by the Green Mountain Care Board. It was created in 2011 through Act 48. Its five members are appointed to six-year terms by the governor.
“More and more, our community relies on Rutland Regional Medical Center, our local health care providers and human service agencies for support in a variety of essential services,” said Foley. “As a longtime resident of this community, I want to ensure that Rutland is a vibrant and strong one with a thriving economy and healthy population who can experience all that the region has to offer. This requires a strong community hospital.”
No decisions were made at the budget presentation. Judi Fox, president and CEO of the hospital, said in a Tuesday interview that the presentation went well but said she won’t expect to hear back from GMCB until the middle of September.
If the hospital’s rate increase is approved at something lower than what was proposed, she said, there’s the option to file an appeal, but otherwise the health care group will have to find a way to go without it, which could impact services.
“Like other hospitals in Vermont you’ve heard from, Rutland Regional has faced significant challenges in trying to strike the right balance in providing high-quality access to care while addressing our cost structure and acknowledging concerns of affordability,” she told GMCB on Monday.
She said 2022 was a tough year for RRMC.
“We lost $12 million from operations and, when you layer on our investment losses, that amasses $41 million of loss,” she said. “As a result, we were in breach of debt covenants, risking a bank call of $43 million of debt. We were able to agree on a covenant suspension but, unfortunately, the process was costly and it also required that we increase our liquidity position.”
This made it harder for the hospital to borrow money, she said.
“While our loss was significant in many ways, we need you to know it was also deliberate,” said Fox. “We have faced and continue to face staffing shortages within nursing and direct care providers and also with our own physicians. To-date, we have 176 open positions and we’re also recruiting for 12 full-time positions. Regardless, we made the decision not to limit access to care. Instead, RMC remains committed to reinforcing our workforce through use of temporary staff and our local physicians. This was costly.”
She said the hospital saved $5.6 million by eliminating 45 positions earlier this year.
Fox said in an interview that these positions were largely lost through attrition. About 60% of them were administrative, while the others were clinical.
“Again, our goal was not to impact access to care but rather to focus on administrative overhead and efficiencies in patient care,” she told the board on Monday. “Our reduction plan was an appropriate balance between clinical services and administrative overhead.”
Supply and drug costs have also been an issue, said Jonathan Reynolds, vice president of clinical operations at RRMC.
“In addition to significant inflationary pressures, (RRMC) has been confronted with sharp declines in our 340B revenue,” said Reynolds.
According to the American Hospital Association, the 340B program is part of the Public Health Service Act and requires drugmakers participating in Medicaid to sell certain drugs at lower prices to health care groups serving a high number of uninsured patients and patients with low incomes.
Reynolds said the hospital’s 340B budget for the coming fiscal year has been reduced by $3.5 million – “a result of drug manufacturers imposing contract pharmacy restrictions. Twenty-six drug manufacturers have imposed restrictions thus far. As of June, we estimated our annual loss to be $6 million while our budget only projected a loss of $3.5 million, proving to be an assumption that is already negatively impacting our performance.”
He said that it’s vital people realize that declines in the 340B program will have a big impact on all Vermont’s hospitals.
There are 60,000 people within RRMC’s service area, said Elizabeth Kyhill, vice president of medical group operations at the hospital.
“Last year, we cared for just over 6,500 inpatients in our facility, more than 100,000 patients in our clinics, and we provided nearly 300,000 outpatient testing, imaging, and ancillary services,” she said. “We treated 31,000 patients in our emergency department.”
Recruiting enough people to care for these folks has been a challenge, said Kyhill.
“Recruitment has been a challenge due to the decline in available physicians coming out of their training willing to work in rural areas that don’t have that plethora of specialties, as well as minimal call requirements,” she said. “In rural communities, they’re on call more.”
Kelly Watson, RRMC chief nursing officer, said the hospital has employed a number of tactics to boost recruitment and retention. Helping people pay for their training, being flexible with scheduling, and working with local schools have been among these, along with mentoring programs.
“Other retention tactics include listening to our employees, working collaboratively with our nursing union, utilizing exit interview data to improve our performance, and developing leadership training programs for our current and future leaders,” she said. “Investing in our workforce, implementing innovative staffing models to maximize resources, and partnering with academic institutions are key components of both recruitment and retention.”
Fox concluded the presentation by saying the hospital’s rate increase request is within the board’s guidelines.
“It is important to note, however, that while our increase is 5.6%, commercial payers are only paying about half of that,” she said. “The difference relates to contractual agreements or changes in payment rules that impact our reimbursement structure.”
She said her team would be happy to talk more about this, but since it’s considered privileged information, it would have to be done in a closed session.
The hospital also budgets for patients who have difficulty paying for care.
“RRMC’s financial assistance program allows full funding up to 300% of the federal poverty level and partial funding up to 500% of the federal poverty level,” Fox said. “The result is that we’ve included in our 2024 budget $7.3 million, which is equivalent to 40% of our entire self-pay reserve, which would include bad debt.”
She said the current system is not sustainable and that a better way to deliver health care needs to be figured out.
“That said, we caution any decisions that attempt to impact the cost of care without a full understanding of the factors that drive our current challenges,” said Fox. “Merely taking funding out of the system without changing care delivery, investing in supportive community care programs that address mental health and substance misuse or acknowledging the inequity in the current payment systems will not serve anyone well, particularly Vermonters who need a strong health system to be in place to care for them.”
