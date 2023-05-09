Jim Davidson was never the entire Rutland Historical Society, but sometimes it felt that way.
“He did the whole thing,” said Barbara Giffin, who succeeded him as the organization’s president. “He was instrumental in everything. It was his brainchild. ... He was just a sweetie. He knew what to do and when to do it, and he was a great guiding light.”
Davidson, who was one of the founders of the organization and its public face for decades, died this week at the age of 91. Rutlanders said they remembered him for his knowledge of history and his enthusiasm for it.
“He was a walking encyclopedia,” said Tom Carpenter, who served 37 years as the historical society’s treasurer. “Any time anyone walked in and we didn’t know the answer, we’d ask him and, invariably, he knew the answer.”
The Rutland Historical Society was founded in 1969 “to provide a home for a flag alleged to have been flown by the USS Rutland,” according to contemporary news coverage. Davidson, a history teacher at Mount St. Joseph Academy and College of St. Joseph, served on the committee that drafted the group’s by-laws.
The organization’s first home was the former Rutland Bank building on Center Street, at that time owned by the city. Carpenter said the building became “undoable” and the city sold it, letting the organization use the proceeds to fix up and move into another city-owned property across the street, the former Nickwackett Street fire station.
The organization dedicated the lobby of the new building to Davidson and his wife, Helen.
“He really enjoyed being in there and socializing with the public when they came in,” Carpenter said. “He was a wealth of information. I don’t know how he retained all that, but he did.”
Carpenter said Davison led the way in developing historical programming for PEGTV in beginning to digitize the historical society’s collection.
“We bought computers, and we bought software,” he said. “We were putting the stuff on that, and we’re still using that today to record our collection.”
Rutlander Ray Mooney said Davidson approached him in 2014 after seeing the “You Know You’re From Rutland, Vt.” Facebook page, which Mooney runs and uses to regularly posts historic photos, and got Mooney to join the group.
“We’d be talking history, debating, carrying on, just having a good time,” Mooney said. “He was a walking history book. You could say anything to him, and he’d start talking about it. ... A lot of times, you’d get more than you wanted. That’s our Jim.”
When Davidson stepped away from his day-to-day leadership role, the organization named him “honorary curator.” Giffin said Davidson did not have to try very hard to convince her to take over because she thought he’d be with her.
“I thought I’d have him by my side a lot longer,” she said. “I will miss him. It’s not ever going to be the same again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.