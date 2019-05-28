On Monday, Rutland remembered those of its citizens who had lost their life in military service though a ceremony hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 648 and supported by the American Legion Post 31, the city of Rutland and the Rutland High School Band.
Senior Caitlin French said she’s played with the school band, under the direction of Brent Barnett, for all four years of her high school career.
“This is really special. We get to honor the veterans. It’s a great community event too. Everybody comes out,” she said.
French said she had a grandfather who served in World War II and an uncle who served in Vietnam.
Tom Rounds, a retired Lieutenant who served in the U.S. Navy, and who is also the emergency department director for the Rutland Regional Medical Center and the commander of the American Legion Post 31 in Rutland, was guest speaker at the event.
He thanked the audience for being at the event to stand with veterans who were there to honor those who made the “ultimate sacrifice in service to this nation.”
“The Rutland region has much to be proud of and your attendance here today pays tribute to those who’ve gone before us,” he said.
Rounds said that words can help demonstrate a commitment.
“Perhaps the easiest way to extend your gratitude for the men and the women in the military, past and present, is to say ‘thank you,’ two magical words that literally lower blood pressure, improves sleep and strengthens relationships,” he said. “We can express our gratitude in multiple ways, yet simple verbal acknowledgment of the great sacrifice veterans have made to this country should not be overlooked. A simple thank you, buying a meal or a cup of coffee can mean more to those who’ve served, who we owe our freedom to, than people can understand in the moment.”
Rounds said he wanted to take a moment to appreciate those who have served, who are currently serving and those at the ceremony who have lost someone while they were serving.
“We are humbled by your sacrifices as we know they are great and we commend the demonstrations of courage and strength that you have, no doubt, shown throughout the most difficult of times,” he said.
The large number of young people in the audience was a positive sight, Rounds said.
“One way you can share your support for your military members, that extends long into the future, is to raise the next generation with a sense of appreciation, understanding and gratitude for those who are serving our country and who have sacrificed for America’s freedoms,” he said.
While giving the benediction for the event, Auxiliary Chaplain Tracy Townsend prayed that those at the event would remember “the lives lost and the lives forever changed because of war.”
“May we also remember that there’s no greater love than to lay down one’s life for another,” she said.
“Grant that our reflections today honor those who made the supreme sacrifice as well as the many more willing to do so going on.”
Mayor David Allaire called Memorial Day a “day of remembrance and a day to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice so that we might enjoy the freedoms of this wonderful country we call home, the United States of America.”
“This is my 21 year of attending this service. My third as your mayor. Every year, I am proud of the young people who attend and participate in honoring our servicemen and -women. This is also a solemn service,” he said “It’s a time to pause and remember that who have gone before us but it’s also a time to celebrate – celebrate and thank God that we live in the greatest country on the face of this Earth.”
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.