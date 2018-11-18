Donald Babcock plans to keep the Bookmobile open as long as he can.
"That's the plan, anyway," Babcock said Sunday afternoon as dozens of people circulated through the used book store he opened in Rutland with his late partner, Ruthellen Weston.
Weston died late last month, and the store was open for a memorial service. It was an informal affair, with visitors mingling and sharing memories.
"I don't really do formal," Babcock said. "She was the talker."
Weston was born in New Hampshire — a news clipping showing her sitting on the lap of then-Gov. John W. King as he signed the 1967 "Old Home Week" declaration adorned a table near the door — and came to Vermont to attend Castleton State College. The book store had been a retirement plan for Weston and Babcock, but they decided to get an earlier start after Annie's Book Stop closed in 2012, leaving the city without a used book store. Babcock said he was glad they didn't wait.
"Ruthellen's mother was a librarian for 50 years," he said. "She had worked at the Northshire and Sandy's Books and Bakery. It was always books."
Former Rutland County State's Attorney Marc Brierre said he often stopped in at the store while going between his office and the courthouse.
"Ruthellen could talk about anything," he said. "She was very on top of it and extremely pleasant. It was a little oasis in Rutland."
Many of the people present remembered Weston's dedication to the community, in which she was active both in and out of her business. Mayor David Allaire recalled her as a periodic visitor to aldermanic committee meetings.
"She had an opinion," he said. "That was good. It was helpful. She was thinking about what she was doing. ... Ruthellen was a hard worker, put a lot of pride into this business here. She worked for us at the rec department for a period of time, was a good worker, always had a smile on her face. We'll miss her."
Weston was described as a good friend, and several people remembered her for her smile and her laugh.
"She was somebody who was always upbeat," said Christine Tattersall, who ran a store at the opposite end of the block from the Bookmobile until her own retirement. "This was her baby, her dream, and she saw it to fruition."
Rebecca Buonadonna, who owned a store next to the Bookmobile before the book shop relocated, said Weston was one of the most generous people she had ever known.
"She cared so much and she'll be missed terribly," she said. "I hear her laugh in my head every day."
