A jail sentence was recently suspended for a Rutland resident who had been sentenced to serve at least 18 months in prison for touching a girl, who was 15 at the time, without her consent in December 2016.
Katherine EJ Parker, 33, was arraigned in February 2017 in Rutland criminal court on a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
The charge was amended to lewd and lascivious conduct, and Parker, who went by Zachery Parker when she was arraigned in February 2017, pleaded guilty in September 2018.
On Dec. 19, Parker was sentenced to serve 18 months to four years in jail, but all that time was suspended. The sentence will also include registering as a sex offender once her term of probation expires.
Parker’s sentencing was originally scheduled for January 2019 but the sentencing hearing was delayed four times, twice because of court scheduling issues and twice at the request of Parker’s attorney, Mark Furlan.
Being convicted for lewd and lascivious conduct, Parker faced up to five years in prison.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh, who handled the sentencing, pointed out that she had taken over the case in January 2019 after the plea agreement, including an agreed sentence, was negotiated by Peter Bevere, who had been chief deputy for Rutland County at the time.
While Raleigh said that meant she was not part of the negotiations in the Parker case, she said she had met with the girl, who is now 18, who reported Parker touched her, a number of times. Raleigh said the girl had come to court all four times the sentencing was delayed.
Raleigh said she believed Bevere’s reason for accepting the sentence that was imposed on Dec. 19 was that Parker had no criminal record and faced a lengthy underlying sentence if she doesn’t accept responsibility for the criminal charge.
Raleigh said the girl had also repeatedly told staff at the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s office that she was persistent in attending the court hearings in Parker’s case because she wanted to make sure anyone, especially minors, were as protected as possible from Parker.
“This (sentence) serves public safety interests given that (Parker) will have to be under supervision for a very long time and then register as a sex offender for 10 years after that,” Raleigh said.
The prosecutor also said that while the girl did not support the sentence, Raleigh said the state believed the girl deserved some certainty and the case had some uncertainty for prosecution.
According to Raleigh, the girl was at the sentencing on Dec. 19. She didn’t directly address the court but Shea McGee, a victim’s rights advocate, read a statement the girl wrote. Raleigh said the statement was something the girl had written in anticipation of the first scheduled sentencing in January 2019.
The charges against Parker were based on an affidavit written by Rutland Town Police Chief Edward Dumas II, working in his capacity as a detective assigned to the Special Investigative Unit working from the Child First Advocacy Center in Rutland.
Dumas said on Jan. 5, 2017, the Vermont Department for Children and Families took a report from the girl who said she had been sexually abused in the fall of 2016 by someone who was 26 at the time.
The interview was conducted at the center, known as the CFAC, on Jan. 11, 2017. The girl acknowledged she had talked to investigators at the CFAC before in December 2016.
The girl said she told investigators at the time that she and Parker were just friends but acknowledged during the second interview that she and Parker had been in a relationship and that Parker had touched her sexually.
The girl said Parker came to her home just before Christmas 2016. She said they were communicating with their phones and Parker asked if she could touch the girl. The girl said she told Parker “no” but Parker touched her anyway.
Dumas said he spoke to Parker at the time and she denied touching the girl.
This article has been updated to accurately reflect the result of the Dec. 19 proceeding. The jail time was suspended.
