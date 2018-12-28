With the warming weather, the feathers of Vermont are ever-changing. Once a year, teams of eager aviphiles bundle up, pack snacks and scopes, and chart every winged creature from Canada geese to chickadees.
On Saturday, Rutland County takes its turn in the 119th annual Audubon Society Bird Count conducted by 23 branches in Vermont between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5, circling almost 8 miles around Mead’s Falls to find which birds have stuck around to endure another winter.
“We’ve done this for more than 46 years,” said Rutland Audubon Society co-vice president Kathleen Guinness on Thursday. “We had 32 people participate last year, but it was really cold last year. This year, we should have 10 more people.”
Guinness said there are eight teams of anywhere between two and five people. Every team receives a list of birds they might see and check off, which are later submitted to Vermont E-Bird, which records the populations in an online database in connection with the Cornell lab of Ornithology.
“The majority will be typical winter birds: We’ll have juncos, titmice, white-breasted nuthatches, and we usually have some robins because robins have been staying around more as the winter has gotten less cold,” Guinness said.
The count is one of two conducted by the society annually, with a “Century Count” at the end of May where groups try to find 100 different birds.
“We usually get close — 95 or 97,” Guinness said. “We’re monitoring especially the warblers, and see which made it back ... This time, we’ll probably something like 2,000 or more: We could see 300 mallards, 67 ravens, you could get a pack of birds at once!”
Guinness said she expects to see the usual suspects in their trek around the falls, including various woodpeckers, white-throated sparrows, tree sparrows, crows, ravens, blue jays and cardinals.
“We may have some blue birds,” Guinness said. “We’ll see red-tailed hawks, and we always hope to have a northern shrike.”
Though the ponds and lakes are usually frozen over this time of year, Guinness said open water promises the water fowl who typically don’t stray far during the winter months.
“We should have some ducks, mallards probably,” Guinness said. “Depending on how warm it is, we may have some turkeys, too.”
Groups will be charting birds in the air, though those in the trees and on the ground are far easier to identify.
At the end of a long, chilly day, the groups reconvene at at 6 p.m. at Proctor Free Library for a potluck-style meal and to share stories of the birds they saw.
“We try to compare it to years before, what the high count was before and what it is now,” Guinness said. “Last year, I think the high count was juncos and morning doves. Chickadees were very low last year, that was depressing. Everyone loves chickadees — they’re the cheerful little birds.”
Over the seven years Guinness has been a part of the bird count, she said she’s noticed bird populations increase while others have decreased as the seasons have warmed and more southern birds change their typical migration patterns and as certain food sources become more scarce as a result of climate change.
“I’ve been told the blue jay count will be low this year because the oak crop wasn’t as successful this year,” Guinness said. “There weren’t as many acorns ... (Blue jays) are partially responsible for reforesting the forests of North America, because they hide the acorns and they don’t always find them.”
Guinness said the house and purple finch populations have declined largely due to a disease that ravaged the species several years ago, but she’s hopeful they’ll repopulate.
“When we do the century count, we’re seeing (fewer) thrushes,” Guinness said. “The Bicknell’s thrush and the Swainson’s thrush are moving more north, and we’re seeing a decline in the Hermit thrush.”
But as some species leave, others have come in to roost, like the common red-bellied woodpecker who, up until 12 years ago, has never been seen this far north.
Guinness, who was recently promoted from her six years as Audubon secretary, said like many, her affinity for birds began when she was a young girl watching her parents’ bird feeder.
But in all her days of watching, she never saw a blue bird. So she started going on birding walks with other aviphiles and quickly discovered a lifelong passion.
This year, Guinness is looking forward to leading her first group of birdwatchers.
“My team will start at 7:30 at the Price Chopper in West Rutland,” Guinness said.
Rutland County is also home to an anonymous birding group that will submit bird counts along with the Audubon Society, and about a dozen others have been assigned feeder-watch duty who live in the 7½-mile radius around the falls, Guinness said.
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.