Rutland has decided to become an IDEAL community.
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to become one of the first members of IDEAL Vermont, an initiative by the Vermont Racial Equity Advisory Panel. Mayor David Allaire brought the idea to the board, saying he had been contacted by Xusana Davis, executive director of the Vermont Office of Racial Equity, about joining.
“I actually think it’s a good idea,” Allaire told the board Monday. “Either way the board wants to go is good with me.”
A motion to join the initiative was approved unanimously and without discussion.
Tuesday, Allaire said it wasn’t clear what, if anything, the city would be expected to actually do.
“The letter ... doesn’t seem to ask the community to take any action steps,” he said.
Allaire said he expects meetings about what communities can do individually or in cooperation with each other.
“I think this is more getting in on the ground floor,” he said. “I think this is just the type of thing the city should be involved in, and it’s good to get out in front of it. I think it sends a positive message to people who might want to open a business or come and live in the city of Rutland that we’re open to this kind of discussion, and we’re active and involved.”
Attempts to contact the Vermont Office of Racial Equality were not immediately successful Tuesday.
The office’s website says IDEAL stands for “Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Action, Leadership” and that the initiative is aimed at helping municipalities promote equity “through policy and knowledge-sharing.”
“As towns grapple with the desire to go beyond public statements and gestures of support for equity work, they do not always have the resources, information or support to translate their intent into actionable policies,” the website reads. “Numerous towns have expressed that they cannot advance their equity work without assistance. Unsure where to begin and lacking subject matter expertise, local leaders across VT turn to the State for answers on how to advance equity.”
The website said the initiative will involve meetings among representatives of member communities, data sharing, technical assistance from state agencies, and online platform for members to connect and organize, grant funding and workshops on topics including policing, school curricula, mascots, language access, hiring, housing, communications, health equity, ecology and demographics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.