The local Social Security office moved from the Asa Bloomer building and opened on West Street on Monday.
The new site has a barrier wall built in, said Stephen Richardson, regional communications director for the Social Security Administration.
“If someone comes in and needs to speak privately, it’ll be done in a clean, safe, secure location,” Richardson said.
While the Asa Bloomer building at 88 Merchants Row is accessible to disabled clients, the new local office might be more convenient for some because the Social Security office is on the first floor. In the Bloomer building, the office was on the third floor.
The Rutland office, at 246 West St., can be reached by phone at 866-690-1944. Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
According to the Social Security website, almost 150,000 Vermonters received benefits from the agency in 2017.
Almost 52,000 people are served at the Rutland office, which has 16 employees. Most of those served — 36,250 — are retired workers.
Richardson said the federal government is committed to providing brick and mortar locations for those who prefer to conduct business in person.
However, much of the business conducted at the offices can be done by phone or through the Social Security website.
Richardson said Rutland residents may find the website allows them to use a variety of services including filing for retirement and disability for a person or their spouse, creating a free personal Social Security account and checking the status of an application for benefits.
Other services available online include updating personal records with information like address or phone number, signing up to have a person’s Social Security benefits online and requesting a replacement for Medicare cards.
Richardson pointed out one of the most valuable features might be the ability to order a replacement Social Security card online, a service that’s only available in about 30 states. The ability to order a replacement card is being rolled out throughout the year.
Vermonters who are 18 or older can request the replacement by creating a “my Social Security” account. To order the replacement, the applicant must have a local mailing address and a valid driver’s license and the card can’t be replaced if the resident needs to make an alteration like a name change.
The Social Security Administration’s website is online at www.socialsecurity.gov.
The national number, which can be called toll free, 1-800-772-1213, is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call the agency’s toll-free TTY number, 1-800-325-0778, which is available at the same times and days.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.