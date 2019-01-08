The plan to build a Starbucks in Rutland is going ahead on the same site with a new developer, city officials said Tuesday.
Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly said Tuesday that Alrig-USA pulled out of the deal late last year and the property was instead purchased by the Massachusetts-based 37-41 N Main St LLC. The Vermont secretary of state’s business database has no entry matching that name, but the property transfer lists an address that matches that of Ocean Gate Realty Advisors, which is parent to the holding company that owns the CVS property next door to Royal’s. A call to Ocean Gate was not immediately returned Tuesday.
Kelly said the sale closed in November for $650,000 — the property is assessed at $372,000 — and the new owner intends to develop a Starbuck’s there following the previously approved plan.
“The permit is still valid,” she said. “All that is still in play. It’s just taking a little longer because of the change.”
Plans were announced in the summer to tear down the historic Royal’s Hearthside building and replace it with a restaurant from the national coffee chain. Royal’s was one of the city’s most popular restaurants and the building that housed it was on the state historic register, dating back to around 1800, but the building has sat vacant for several years.
While the proposal to tear down the building generated significant discussion and controversy locally, few people turned up at the zoning hearing where the project was reviewed. The Development Review Board ultimately granted the permit in September and no appeal was filed.
Brennan Duffy, Rutland Redevelopment Authority executive director, said he did not know how soon demolition and construction would take place on the site.
“I don’t know if it’s really defined yet,” he said. “I know they’re working on a lease agreement.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.