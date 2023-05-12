RISE 2012

RCPS Assistant Superintendent Rob Bliss stands with a group of city school students at the marker that commemorates the sister city relationship with Rutland in Ishidoriya-cho, Hanamaki, during the 2012 RISE exchange. 

 Photo provided

In a little more than a month, six students from Rutland Middle School and Rutland High School will pack their bags and take a trip that Rutland City Public Schools students have participated in for more than 30 years.

After a three-year hiatus on account of COVID-19 and subsequent travel restrictions, RCPS’ Rutland Ishidoriya Student Exchange will once again send a student delegation to its sister school in Hanamaki, Japan, next month.

