In a little more than a month, six students from Rutland Middle School and Rutland High School will pack their bags and take a trip that Rutland City Public Schools students have participated in for more than 30 years.
After a three-year hiatus on account of COVID-19 and subsequent travel restrictions, RCPS’ Rutland Ishidoriya Student Exchange will once again send a student delegation to its sister school in Hanamaki, Japan, next month.
“I’m really happy to get this program going again. We have great friendships with the people in Hanamaki, and it’s exciting to be part of this first trip to get the connection going again,” said Rob Bliss, RCPS assistant superintendent and chaperone for this year’s trip.
For close to 36 years, RCPS eighth- and ninth-graders have visited the country as part of the sister city relationship Rutland and Hanamaki have. This year, three eighth-graders and three ninth-graders will spend June 21 to July 1 in Japan, even getting the chance to visit Tokyo for a couple of days.
Bliss, who first got involved with the trip when his eldest daughter participated in 2007, said that while organizers had to put a little more effort into recruiting students to apply this year, they ended up with a great group of travelers.
“Students have to apply for the program, get letters of recommendation, interview and then we make a selection based on all their information,” Bliss said. “The students’ family also must be really invested because the entire program is run on the back of fundraising. The families also have to be ready to host a student from Hanamaki in October.”
Bliss extended a huge thank you to the host of the most recent RISE fundraiser, Tokyo House restaurant in Rutland, for donating 30% of profits made from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday this week, which helped raise roughly $300 for the group.
In total, participating students and their families have been asked to raise roughly $25,000, $18,000 of which already has been successfully fundraised.
Bianca McKeen, mother of trip participant Keira McKeen, said that while the fundraising seemed daunting initially, it truly has been an “all hands on deck” endeavor and very worth the hard work.
She added she feels the trip will not only be an incredible experience for her daughter, but that her whole family will benefit from the culture exchange as well.
“(Our family) is looking forward to hosting because it’s an opportunity for us to get a small piece of the experience that Keira will get. I have a younger child who I think is really looking forward to meeting somebody new and hearing about that experience. Our whole family will get to be a part of this, even though we’re not actually traveling to Japan,” Bianca McKeen said.
Keira McKeen, 13, said she has enjoyed the team building opportunities she and her fellow travelers have had in fundraising efforts, adding that she is beginning to get really excited about the trip.
“I’m most excited to learn about a new culture and get new experiences,” she said. “I’m also excited for the student from Japan to come into my home (in the fall) and experience the things I do every day.”
She added that she is glad to have been chosen for the program, given the chance to rebuild the connection with Hanamaki post-pandemic and represent her community.
RCPS Superintendent Bill Olsen said he, too, is excited to see the program reinvigorated and added that opportunities like this are invaluable for students.
“(Students) have to get out of their backyard when they’re this age. To have this opportunity to see a very different part of the world in a city that has that long-standing connection with us is amazing. These students keep their connections for years and years,” Olsen said. “A trip like this changes how you look at life.”
Two fundraisers will be held before RCPS travelers head out on their journey, including an auction on May 20 and a doughnut delivery fundraiser on June 2 in collaboration with Jones’ Donuts and Bakery. Online bidding for the auction launched Friday.
Bliss added that the students from Hanamaki are planning their exchange for Oct. 26-Nov. 4.
“Anytime somebody talks about an exchange like this, they just say the words, ‘life changing,’” Bliss said. “The truth is, when the folks from Hanamaki come and visit, everyone is impacted. And when we travel, everybody in Hanamaki is impacted. But for those that are fortunate enough to be selected, be part of it and earn the trip by fundraising, their lives are never the same.”
