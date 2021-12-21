A group of Rutland Middle School students who won a local writing contest were recognized by the State Board of Education Tuesday.
Eighth-graders McKenzie Barnes and Kailyn Champine and seventh-graders Olivia Clouart and Danielle Goldberg were the focus of a special meeting in which BOE members discussed the students’ essays before passing a formal resolution acknowledging their accomplishment.
All four students were winners of the annual Rutland County Writing Contest. This year’s prompt was to write a problem-solution essay in which students presented knowledge about a problem and provide viable solutions to it in 800 words.
Goldberg took first place for her essay on the Rutland High School mascot. Champine won second place for her essay on Vermont’s aging population. Barnes placed third for her essay on the Black Lives Matter movement. Clouart received honorable mention for her essay on misogyny.
Champine and Barnes attended the virtual meeting Tuesday morning along with RMS teachers and administrators. Goldberg and Clouart were absent because of illness.
The students were scheduled to be recognized by the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners last Tuesday evening. That meeting, however, ended prematurely when commissioners failed to approve the agenda following a contentious procedural debate.
Board members commended the students for their work and willingness to explore complex issues.
“I’ve read them over and over again. Thank you for having the courage to document your thoughts so well,” said Patrick Brown.
Jennifer Samuelson pointed out a common theme of inclusion that all the essays shared.
“There’s sort of this common thread of really trying to understand how other people think and how to help us all be more inclusive and to make our state more welcoming,” she said.
Barnes said she chose to write about BLM because the movement has personal meaning to her and her family.
“I just wanted to learn more about it,” she said.
Champine said a story on Vermont Public Radio piqued her interest in the topic of Vermont’s aging population and recognized it was an important issue the state is facing in terms of workforce development.
Board member Tom Lovett complimented the students, telling them their essays were full of “authentic voice” and asked whether they saw themselves as writers and how else they may choose to make their voices heard as they move into high school.
“I never thought of myself as a good writer, but here I am,” Barnes said with a laugh.
She added that she and Champine are student council members, which gives them another forum to voice their opinions.
Champine said she wants to keep writing and would like to explore more opportunities to hone her public-speaking skills.
Board member Tammy Kolbe asked the students what advice they would give to other middle schoolers who might be interested in writing.
Barnes encouraged students to put themselves out there and “just go for it.”
“When I entered this writing contest, I didn’t even think I was going to win, but I did it,” she said.
Champine told aspiring writers not to hold themselves back nor be afraid of how people may respond to their opinions.
“If you have a strong opinion, don’t be scared or worried to show it,” she said.
Board member Lyle Jepson asked the students what they learned about themselves through this process.
Barnes said she learned that she can persuade people with her ideas.
Champine said the contest gave her the confidence to share her opinions.
Jepson praised the amount of research that went into the essays, stating, “I think that you have every right to be opinionated when you have the facts behind you. So continue to gather the facts.”
RMS English teacher Chris Van Sciver noted that the essays represented the students’ own ideas and weren’t assigned to them by anyone.
“There’s a strain of empathy and inclusion that goes through all of the four winners’ essays. And I’m so encouraged by all of our students essays and suggestions because they really did have such heart to them,” he said.
BOE Chair Oliver Olsen then read a resolution honoring Barnes, Champine, Clouart and Goldberg for “their thoughtful and engaging expression of ideas.”
The board passed the resolution unanimously.
Rutland City Public Schools Superintendent Bill Olsen concluded the meeting by noting that the students embodied the district’s vision statement of cultivating “a passionate, diverse and resilient community of critical thinkers who learn with purpose, create innovative and responsible solutions, and lead lives of integrity.”
“You’ve done it all and you’re only in middle school,” he said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.