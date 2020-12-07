Rutland Intermediate School students are thinking about the future of robotics.
Fifth-graders at RIS recently participated in a series of lessons on artificial intelligence. Over three days, students learned about AI, how it works and how it impacts society.
The lessons were part of a curriculum developed by the International Society for Technology and Education, and had never has never been taught anywhere else, according to Patricia Aigner, director of technology for Rutland City Public Schools.
“This is the first time anybody’s worked with the materials,” said Aigner, who was on the ITSE team that helped develop some of them.
She called the curriculum a “good example of project-based learning.”
Aigner said ITSE approached her in the fall about testing some curriculum. She then enlisted RIS technology integrationist Adam Brua to teach the lessons to students.
Brua admitted he didn’t know much about AI himself when he first began working with Aigner.
“What these projects allowed me to do through ITSE was gain a firm background in AI, and guided me through implementing it in the classroom,” he said.
Using videos, demonstrations, interactions and discussions, Brua helped students understand the basics of what AI is and how it operates.
Students got to interact with different examples of AI on their Chromebooks. In one lesson, they conducted a virtual orchestra where the music responded to their hand gestures through their laptop cameras. They also got to try out predictive text and drawing software.
In another lesson, Brua pretended to be a robot to demonstrate the difference between traditional robots and AI. Students provided Brua instructions on how to assemble a tower of blocks. Along the way, they learned how traditional robots require explicit human direction to complete tasks whereas AI robots can learn as they go.
Fifth-graders Skylar Berry and Tanner Hauke said they both were previously interested in robots, but the ITSE lessons gave them a deeper appreciation.
“When I heard that we’re gonna do this project, I was really boosted to do it. I’ve always been interested in making a super-small nanobot, and I’ve always been interested in helping humanity so that really boosted my confidence with this,” Hauke said.
“I’m really proud that we got to do it because I feel like if somebody wants to learn about this, this is definitely going to help them,” Berry said, explaining that the lessons increased her own creativity and interest in robotics.
Berry and Hauke weren’t alone. Berry noted the whole class was focused on the lessons and not easily distracted as can sometimes be the case.
“The experience in the classroom was a really fun experience. I really liked how a lot of people were engaged, which is just really cool.”
Brua also made note of the class’ curiosity.
“There were a lot of discussions — way more than what I even thought would come out of this,” he said. “There were so many extra ‘what ifs’ or ‘what about’ questions from the from the class.”
Brua said there were opportunities after lessons to go further and take these discussions about AI to a deeper level, such as talking about the differences between humans in AI.
Aigner said those conversations are important to students’ understanding of AI.
“In addition to learning about AI we are also interested in talking about ethics with AI. I think that’s an important part of it. As kids are developing and designing, they’ll want to know about the ethical use of tools like this,” she said.
At the end of the lessons, Brua had students complete a culminating project in which they spent some time as a class brainstorming different ways AI could be used to help society. Each student then picked their own concept and created designs for AI robots, making posters that showcased them.
Hauke’s concept used nanobots to treat medical conditions by injecting them into the human body.
Berry noted other ideas from her classmates included using AI robots to perform dangerous tasks like assisting firefighters or the military.
“They could send a robot to fix the problem, and it wouldn’t cost human’s life,” she said.
Last week, Aigner and Brua presented their experience teaching the curriculum at RIS to an international audience.
“This is something that we’re trying to grow around the world,” she said. “It’s an equity issue. When we look at kids, we want every kid to have this opportunity at a very early age. … We want to expose everybody to it early so that … kids get a really good basis early on to this type of technology and understand it so if you decide you like it, then it might be a field you go into later.”
Based on the positive experience students have reported having, both Aigner and Brua are eager to see more AI education integrated into classrooms moving forward.
“What we really want to do is, we want to look at how we can create a curriculum kindergarten through 12 around this topic because it’s so relevant to kids’ lives. It’s everywhere, it surrounds them,” Aigner said, noting that a Rutland High School teacher is already developing an AI course.
Brua said that while AI may seem like a heady concept for kids, he knows there are effective ways to teach it at any level.
“One thing that this project taught me is we can sometimes feel that AI might be too complicated or too complex of a concept to be even considering at the elementary level, and what I learned through this experience is that’s just so far from the truth. If anything, we actually need to be teaching about AI at an even younger age,” he said. “Kids as young as kindergarten are interacting with AI on a daily basis. They deserve to know what they’re using and how it can benefit them.”
