Rutland City Public Schools Superintendent Adam Taylor issued a public apology at Tuesday night’s School Board meeting for comments made at a public event last week at Castleton University.
“I wanted to begin with an apology to the board, to our faculty and to our staff, our students, families, the entire Rutland community for comments I made at a Castleton speech,” Taylor said. “In no way did I intend to be hurtful, harmful or disrespectful to any member of this community ... I do hope you accept my apology, and it will not happen again.”
But Rutland City resident and parent, Bob Pearo, one of 15 community members who attended, was unsatisfied.
“Do you have any idea, Mr. Taylor, the stuff that you actually said in that article? You compared the relationship between teachers and students to pedophiles, and the people they’re grooming, prostitutes and their pimps, Catholic priests?” Pearo began. “As much as you want to say, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry,’ you have to realize that it doesn’t matter how much you try to put something back together again. Sometimes it’s so broke, that even if you piece it back together and try to make amends for what you did, there are still underlying problems.”
Taylor’s remarks came during a talk he gave at Castleton University as part of the school’s “Race Matters” series last week.
Pearo said he thought Taylor’s words were completely inappropriate coming from anyone, let alone the superintendent of Rutland City Schools.
“We’re not in Oakland,” Pearo said. “I realize where you came from was not necessarily the greatest of environments.”
Pearo said he’d had personal contact over the issue with Rutland High School Associate Principal Steve Sampson, Rutland High School Principal William Olsen, and many teachers currently in the district and has never before been concerned with leaving his children and stepchild in the school’s care.
“I’ve had trust in them, and they’re wonderful people,” Pearo said. “The comparison that you made ... you essentially — you called teachers pimps.”
Pearo also centered on Taylor’s comments about Rutland’s image, and spoke about how the community was actively trying to improve the city’s stereotype by bringing its residents together.
“People are starting to make progress,” Pearo said. “‘I love Rutland,’ you see that all over the place.”
Pearo also noted how Taylor mentioned his anger over residents not wanting Syrian refugees to resettle in the city.
“I’m mad that Rutland had such an issue inviting the Syrians to relocate here,” Taylor said during the Feb. 21 event at Castleton University. “Because of the fact that they are great people and would have contributed greatly to this community. ... Vermont is very white.”
“I have never had a racist bone in my body,” Pearo said. “I was all for the refugees. What I wasn’t for, was someone doing it behind closed doors, rather than actually speaking to people about it ... The more diversity we can have in this country and in this state, and in this city, the better off we’re going to be.”
Rather than uniting people, Pearo said Taylor’s comments divided the community.
“I can guarantee you one thing right now,” Pearo said. “There is not a single person on this board that wants that to be the message that’s being sent out to parents and the students, and the community.”
From now until March or April, Dick Courcelle, president of the city School Board, said he would ask an ad-hoc group to come up with a tool that the board would then adopt in order to evaluate the superintendent.
“There was a whole lot of conversation around collecting and setting expectations for the superintendent, which I think he would welcome,” Courcelle said. “We did not have a good ... superintendent evaluative tool. It is a responsibility of the board of school commissioners.”
Courcelle asked board member Kam Johnston to serve on the ad-hoc group with fellow board member Erin Shimp. Board member Dena Goldberg volunteered to produce a system of evaluation by the middle of April.
“Adam’s anniversary is July 1,” Courcelle said. “We’d be looking at an annual evaluation.”
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(1) comment
Resignation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.