Mayor David Allaire said Thursday he was interested in welcoming Afghan refugees to Rutland.
“I have just received a call from the refugee resettlement organization this morning, and I have not connected with Amila (Merdzanovic, director of the Vermont office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants) yet,” Allaire said. “I would assume that call is a prelude to that subject.”
Allaire said later in the day that an exchange of messages with Merdzanovic ended with a plan for them to talk late Friday morning.
Gov. Phil Scott, who has argued since his first campaign that refugee resettlement could be part of a solution to Vermont’s population problems, has been lobbying since the spring to get more refugees placed in the state and said last month that Vermont was ready to welcome Afghan people fleeing their country after the withdrawal of U.S. forces there.
Wednesday, the USCRI announced it had applied to the federal government to locate up to 100 Afghan refugees in Vermont. Tracy Dolan, the newly appointed director of the State Refugee Office, said they could get confirmation as early as this week.
“Once we get word of that, we could expect them in a couple weeks,” Dolan said Thursday. “Our assumption is, they are moving quickly because people are arriving and they need to be placed.”
Dolan said the first arrivals would likely be placed in Chittenden County, but where the rest would settle was still being determined.
“These folks, just like the refugees before, are in need of some desperate help,” Allaire said. “Welcoming the people if we can help, perhaps that’s just what we can do.”
Rutland was declared a refugee resettlement site in 2016 and slated to take 100 Syrian and Iraqi refugees. However, the election of President Donald Trump brought changes to national refugee policy and the program in Rutland was “zeroed out” following the arrival of three families totaling 14 people.
While the backlash to refugee resettlement was widely credited for Allaire’s 2017 victory over then-Mayor Christopher Louras, Allaire avoided anti-immigrant rhetoric during the election. During his re-election campaign earlier this year, Allaire said the families that made it had blended into the community and he was “absolutely open to any and all folks who have a desire to start a new life, no matter where they come from.”
“My position four years ago was not the substance of the issue, but the lack of transparency,” Allaire said Thursday.
Allaire said he hopes if Rutland does get the chance to take in more refugees the discussion will go differently this time and the people who opposed the program will have softened their stances.
“I would hope that they would have an open mind and be part of the conversation,” he said. “Maybe their views will be a little different this time. I certainly hope so.”
