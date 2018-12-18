Downtown Rutland’s oldest business will close at the end of the year.
Val Fothergill, who took over the family business at Gus’ Tobacco Shop from her father, Gus Louras, said she chose to get out of retail after the family sold it’s wholesale candy operation, Sam Frank Inc. (also once the name of the tobacco shop) to Capital Candy of Barre.
“I decided I didn’t want to do retail anymore,” she said. “The business is viable. I just don’t want the responsibility and the commitment. I want to do something else. You still have to do all the ordering, all the financials. After 40 years, I think I’m done.”
Fothergill said her father was 26 years old when he bought the Center Street store in 1951, but the business has existed under various names for almost a century and a half.
“Sam Frank is a man’s name who mentored my father,” Fothergill said Tuesday as she did paperwork in the back room of the shop. “He purchased a tobacco company from Lew Abraham in 1933. He used to be around the street at 9 Center — if you look you can still see Lew Abraham’s name. ... I’m not positive, but I’m pretty sure he used to be on Merchants Row and moved around the corner. He used to do hand-rolled cigars, and Mr. Frank had hand-rolled cigars, hired somebody to roll them.”
Fothergill said she wasn’t sure, but she believed Abraham had been in business since the early 1870s. On the wall of the back room, she had a receipt signed by Abraham in 1883. The purchaser bought 3,000 cigarettes for $12.27.
“I just found that, cleaning out my dad’s stuff,” she said. “When I told my dad I was going to close the store, the first thing he said was, ‘What are you going to do with all my stuff?’ The grandkids are going to go through and take what they want and some cousins want some things. The rest, I’ll sell.”
Post-it notes with names on them marked various items that had already been claimed by family members.
Meanwhile, the store is selling off all its merchandise, and Fothergill said the building is on the market as well.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “Thank you for many, many, many, many years. It was a good run.”
