A potential merger between Town of Rutland Fire District #1 and the Town of West Rutland is inching forward.
Rutland Town Select Board met Monday with Howard Burgess, fire district Prudential Committee chair. Burgess asked the board for a letter of support for the merger.
After some discussion, no vote was taken, but it was agreed that Select Board Chair Don Chioffi would draft a letter, have it reviewed by the town’s attorney, then present it to the board for possible approval at the next meeting.
“We’ve been planning to consolidate our water system with West Rutland, and West Rutland has requested a couple of things,” said Burgess, who also serves as a town lister. “One of the things they asked for was they wanted a letter of endorsement, basically from the fire department and appropriate people, to do this.”
West Rutland also wanted a hydraulic study, according to Burgess. Otter Creek Engineering was hired to do the study. It’s been completed but the final report on the results is still being worked on.
Burgess reminded the board that this has been in discussion for some time.
“This all started several years ago,” he said. “I remember coming in and talking to the select board telling them that we were looking to make some changes … and asked the select board if they were interested in taking over the fire district, and the answer was 'no.'”
He said the sewer lines were connected with West Rutland in 2015.
According to Burgess, West Rutland has two 450-gallon-per-minute wells, one it uses as a backup; meanwhile, the fire district has a 60-gallon-per-minute well that it’s had to scale back due to the low amount of water available.
He said West Rutland simply has more water available than the fire district, adding that there’s been times when the fire department has been told to conserve it.
Burgess said there have been a handful of large fires through the decades during which the fire district’s resources were heavily strained.
“We do have a connection with the city and, even with that city connection, it is not adequate when we have a major fire,” he said. “The fire department, once we shut them off our tank, then they have to go and draw out of the river because the city’s water mains are 6-inch water mains that come down West Street … we just can’t get enough water. If we were connected onto West Rutland with a 9-inch main, we wouldn’t have to worry about any of this, and that’s why this is such an important project and hopefully it will go through.”
The water district will have to hold a vote, as will West Rutland, he said. The thinking now is, the fire district vote would come in February. If it passes, West Rutland can vote on it on Town Meeting Day.
The fire district, Burgess said, is run by volunteers who use contractors for maintenance whereas West Rutland has a full Department of Public Works.
The district serves about 500 people via 100 connections, Burgess said last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.