The Rutland Free Library will have to raise its budget by 5% this year, otherwise it will have to cut hours.
Randal Smathers, director of the Rutland Free Library, told the Rutland Town Select Board last week that the city has asked the library to keep its spending increases below 5%. According to Smathers, any lower than a 5% increase will lead to hours being cut.
“Staffing, we are at a level where I cannot cut back and have a safe building,” he said. “We have an agreement that we’ll have three people in the building when it’s open to the public. It’s a big building, I’m sure you know — 25,000 square feet — and so if we do have to cut further we will need to cut back on hours, because a lot of our hours we’re running at essentially minimum staffing.”
He spoke to the town board on Oct. 11 during the public comment portion of the meeting.
The library serves Rutland City, Rutland Town and several other municipalities in the area. The town contributes funds through an annual appropriation on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
Smathers said that a recent agreement with the AFSCME union holds that the library’s workers will see a 3% raise this fiscal year, plus a 3% bonus. Increases in the 2024 fiscal year will be capped at 5% regardless of how high inflation goes. The cap will be 3% in the next year.
“We have been, on average, 2% less than inflation for the past four years running,” said Smathers. “So it’s not like we’re out spending money like mad. Any public institution is expensive to run, and we run a very tight ship.”
Selectman Joe Denardo said he believes Smathers attended the meeting because of discussions at a previous meeting about how the town funds the library. Denardo said he’s not in favor of including the library in the town budget and prefers to see the library ask voters directly for an appropriation each year as it has been.
“As long as the townspeople support what they’re doing, and what they’re asking for, that amount will be approved,” he said. “It needs to stand on its own merits and needs its own place to be (decided) yay or nay.”
Later, Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft agreed with voters deciding on the library’s appropriation.
Denardo said he wasn’t comfortable with the conversation at the last meeting, which he felt singled out the library.
Select Board Chairman Don Chioffi said he was not singling out the library during that discussion, though people may have thought so given the amount of money he was talking about, and how much the library asks voters for.
At the last Town Meeting Day, voters approved a $97,883 appropriation to the Rutland Free Library.
Chioffi said the appropriation is quite large and therefore deserves more scrutiny from the board.
“It was my desire to have the board enter into a policy discussion as to whether we would set an outside limit of how much money any agency could request of the town before we went to another level, rather than just putting it as one of 15 or 20 items that people basically go down through and pretty much check off without a heck of a lot of scrutiny,” he said.
He said he’s asked the town’s department heads to keep their budgets flat this year.
Smathers said that more than one Rutland Town resident has served on the library’s finance committee for the past several years, arguing that the town does have scrutiny over the budget.
In attendance with Smathers was Joseph Bertelloni, a town resident and member of the library’s board, who said the library’s services are used by all types of community members, and are especially appreciated by families with young children.
“The fact of the matter is that your board representatives have never been appointed by this select board, who was elected by the people of the town of Rutland, and your board — specifically most of your trustees, if not all of your trustees — have been picked from a very liberal element in society,” said Chioffi. “And that’s a natural thing because education tends to be, as we know throughout the country, pretty well organized and run by a liberal establishment.”
Selectwoman Sharron Russell said she loves the library and all that it does, but asked Smathers whether he could look over the budget again and keep increases as low as possible.
Smathers said that at this point the budget is due to be looked over several more times.
He noted that the COVID-19 relief funds the library received were limited to equipment expenses and couldn’t be used on the building or for salaries.
